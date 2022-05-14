Project Ms. exhibit puts women's struggles in the spotlight

Project Ms., an exhibit of Ms. magazines transformed into art, is coming to Rapid City this month. The art puts an eerily relevant spotlight on women’s ongoing battles for safety and equality – especially as the United States Supreme Court now considers overturning Roe v. Wade.

The exhibit repurposes a collection of more than 140 Ms. magazines from the 1970s and 1980s that Dr. Cindy Struckman-Johnson used at the University of South Dakota, where she teaches courses on gender and the psychology of sexuality.

Project Ms. opens May 27 at Dahl Arts Center, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Eleven prize-winning pieces, created by artists and alumni, students and faculty associated with USD, will be on display in the Dahl lobby gallery through Aug. 20. The exhibit includes mixed media, digital photography, embroidery, sculpture, collage, poetry and monotype. Struckman-Johnson organized and co-sponsors this exhibit.

The timing of bringing Project Ms. to the Dahl is serendipitous, said Denise DuBroy, director-curator of Dahl Arts Center. Ms. magazine launched in January 1972, and the subjects covered in Project Ms. are startlingly current.

“As I was going back through the 11 pieces of art, when I looked at all the stuff being discussed in the 1970s and 1980s ... (one topic) that comes out of it is violence against women and how prevalent that is today when we think of missing Indigenous women. We think of how big the (problem) continues to be about abuse and violence against women … and gun control. It’s just unending,” DuBroy said.

“I do think the struggle of women’s right to choose is at the top of the list in terms of going backwards. I do think the exhibit will create more of a great conversation because people, and women in particular, will be looking at these images and saying, ‘Wow. Some things really don’t change,’” she said. “It’s almost shocking that it would be this timely.”

The Project Ms. exhibit coming to Rapid City is an abridged version of the original, which included more than 60 pieces that were put on display at USD in 2020 shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In 2019, as Struckman-Johnson approached her 40th year of teaching and was going through her archives of teaching materials, she came across her collection of Ms. magazines and wanted to find a way to put them to use.

“I chose Ms. magazine for my resource for classes over the years because it was a magazine that talked about important choices for women – pay gaps, abortion, domestic violence, working conditions, all of the key issues of the 1960s and '70s were highlighted in an intellectually stimulating way,” Struckman-Johnson said.

Ms. magazine was a publication that addressed such topics as equality, professional survival and women’s issues, while many other women’s magazines of the 1970s and 1980s focused heavily on apolitical subjects such as homemaking and fashion.

“What do we have to do to claim our rightful role in society?” Struckman-Johnson said of Ms. subject matter. “To me, it was a lifesaver. … There wasn’t anything else to read that really spoke to professional work.”

In 1972, Ms. magazine invited 53 well-known women such as Billie Jean King and Judy Collins to share their experiences with abortion – probably the first national media to do so, Struckman-Johnson said. Ms. magazine has relaunched that “We have had abortions” campaign this year. The magazine is currently encouraging women to sign a petition that will be sent to the White House and the Supreme Court urging them not to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Struckman-Johnson initially offered her Ms. collection to libraries but none had space for it, so she turned to the USD Department of Art.

“I have a huge love for art so I thought why don’t I offer (the magazines) to them for inspiration or materials to make their art, so I did that and … the art school liked the idea. They offered a competition,” Struckman-Johnson said. “So many people were interested in creating something inspired by a Ms. cover they decided to have an exhibition.”

The Department of Art made the magazines available to anyone who wanted to use them. Artists, students, alumni and faculty used almost the entire collection. Pieces by poet Norma Wilson and teaching artist Michele Mechling are included in the Project Ms. exhibit in Rapid City.

“It was a demolition. … You could chop them up, you could photograph them. Anything was game to create some sort of artistic piece,” Struckman-Johnson said.

Students were invited to cut out items that resonated with them from the magazines and create a collage. Struckman-Johnson hopes the collage will be on display at the Dahl along with the other artwork.

DuBroy said art can be very political and thought-provoking in a way other mediums cannot.

“Visual arts have the ability to have that impact. … It’s so immediate. It puts everything front and center – everything going on around you where you live and with your family and with your friends. It can definitely be provocative," DuBroy said. “Here we are 50 years later, and a lot of people would argue the battles are not only the same but they are a lot worse and we have a lot more to risk.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0