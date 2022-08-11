Project to impact Omaha, Cambell intersection for the next year

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said Thursday work at the intersection of Omaha and Cambell streets in Rapid City is scheduled to begin on Monday.

According to a news release from SDDOT, the work will consist of adding an additional right turn lane, removing median islands, sidewalk and storm sewer improvements and construction of a shared-use path.

Eastbound and westbound lane closures on Omaha Street and northbound lane closures on Cambell Street will be used throughout the duration of the project. SDDOT asks drivers to be aware of workers and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., of Le Center, Minnesota. The project is scheduled for interim completion by Nov. 19, with an overall completion date for the interchange reconstruction on Aug. 4, 2023.