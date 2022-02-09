Property owner takes next steps to build two homes near Skyline Wilderness

A Rapid City property owner is one step closer to being able to build two homes on property near the Skyline Wilderness Area Park.

The Rapid City Council approved 8-1 the first reading for a rezoning ordinance request for Evan Hays to rezone about three acres from park forest to low density residential on Forest Hills Drive. Council member Pat Jones voted no and Council member Laura Armstrong abstained.

Hays said he and his wife hope to divide the property into two — a two-acre lot and a one-acre lot — so they can build a home for themselves and another single family home.

At the Monday night meeting, Hays said he and his wife asked for the rezone because a precedent has been already set in the neighborhood.

“If we hadn’t seen that already done, I don’t believe we would’ve ever brought this idea to the table,” he said.

The couple already has a building permit to build one home on the lot so construction has begun and trees have been removed. Hays said trees have been removed for fire mitigation in accordance with the Rapid City Fire Department's recommendations.

The couple also has an erosion and sediment control permit, which requires the property to mitigate erosion.

In a letter to the council, Hays said he has continually consulted with city engineers and private companies. The city approved a culvert that would allow for proper drainage.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said the building permit allows for grading and for the driveway to be constructed. She said erosion and sediment control must also be submitted, reviewed and approved. She said the property owner will not get a certificate of occupancy for the first home unless all items of the building permit and erosion and sediment control permit are completed.

About three residents spoke against the rezoning request with concerns about erosion. About 13 public comments attached to the agenda item all cite concerns about erosion, storm drainage, tree removal and an increase in traffic.

Fisher said Forest Hills Drive is designed to be the stormwater drainage channel. She said the city completed improvements downstream to catch the stormwater that will come off of the development whether it’s one lot or two lots.

She said the site cannot have silt or dirt come off the area. She said the city will watch the site as it changes.

Council member Pat Jones said he voted against the item because he believes the development will have a detrimental impact on the area. He said he believes there will be runoff in the area that won’t be appropriate.

