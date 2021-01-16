Property sees 6.8% market increase, lower county consolidated mill levy

He said they check the data they have on file and see if the property is in the same condition, or if anything was updated, remodeled or worn out. He also said end-of-year sales information is used to set values for the year, too.

Property owners will pay their property tax in 2021 based on the valuation they were sent in March 2020, which came from a November 2019 assessment. The taxes property owners pay this year will go into the 2021 county budget.

Rittberger said his office had a 96.7% level of assessment for the past 10 years or so, which keeps the property tax value at 87.9%, which gives the owner and the county the taxable value of the property.

The level of assessment is how close the office is in their assessment to actual market value.

He said keeping it around the same level means property owners have a better idea of what to expect when it’s time to pay their property taxes.

Rittberger said his office doesn’t have the individual property value increase from 2019 to 2020 yet, but expects to in another couple weeks. Property owners will receive their property assessment values in March, based on the assessed value in November 2020.