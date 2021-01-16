Property sees 6.8% market increase, lower county consolidated mill levy

Pennington County saw a 6.8% increase in median property market value in 2020.
The county calculates the market value by using sales and resales numbers. Deputy equalization director Gordon Wendell said in an email to the Journal that if a property sold a year ago and then resold, they calculate the amount of appreciation per month.
"We look at all sales and resales within the last three to 24 months excluding properties with some sort of physical change such as a new garage or extensive remodel," Wendell said.
Based on that method, the median per year increase from 2019 to 2020 was 6.8%; 5.28% from 2018 to 2019; 5.76% from 2017 to 2018; 8.28% from 2016 to 2017; and 3.6% from 2015 to 2016.
Wendell said realtors may give different percentages since they may use different methodologies.
"Your assessment will change based on what individual neighborhood sales are telling us when we run our sales model," he said. "Every property is different. If our sales tell us we are too low in one area, the values will change differently than another area."
Wendell said assessment values are not adjusted on a flat rate percentage, and some property owners will see less of an increase while others see more.
He said this year had more high-dollar homes sell than usual.
County Treasurer Janet Sayler said 49,886 property tax notices were sent by mail the week of Dec. 28. She said if owners haven't received their notice, they should contact her office.
"We have a lot coming back, and we're not sure where to send them," she said.
The first half of property taxes are due April 30 and the second half Oct. 31. She said the taxes have to be paid by the last working day of the month. If the payment is postmarked after those dates, property owners will face penalties and interest.
County equalization director Shannon Rittberger said just because the market value increases doesn’t mean someone’s property tax will increase. He said he's not sure if there's anywhere in the county that's going to see increased taxes because of the change in market value.
"I think all of the Black Hills are experiencing a rising market, I can't identify one spot," he said.
Every November, his office appraises property at market value and property owners are sent property valuations in March. Rittberger said staff in his office identifies neighborhoods that need to be reappraised and walk down the sidewalk and look at properties.
He said they check the data they have on file and see if the property is in the same condition, or if anything was updated, remodeled or worn out. He also said end-of-year sales information is used to set values for the year, too.
Property owners will pay their property tax in 2021 based on the valuation they were sent in March 2020, which came from a November 2019 assessment. The taxes property owners pay this year will go into the 2021 county budget.
Rittberger said his office had a 96.7% level of assessment for the past 10 years or so, which keeps the property tax value at 87.9%, which gives the owner and the county the taxable value of the property.
The level of assessment is how close the office is in their assessment to actual market value.
He said keeping it around the same level means property owners have a better idea of what to expect when it’s time to pay their property taxes.
Rittberger said his office doesn’t have the individual property value increase from 2019 to 2020 yet, but expects to in another couple weeks. Property owners will receive their property assessment values in March, based on the assessed value in November 2020.
The mill levy across all county funds saw a slight increase from 2019 to 2020 and sits at a 6.128. The levy across all county funds has seen a significant decrease from 2013 when it was 6.741.
The county consolidated mill levy saw a decrease of 0.006 from 2019 to 2020. The county consolidated levy adds the levies from the general fund, county fairgrounds, accumulated building fund and snow emergencies. The mill levy across all county funds includes fire administration levels, unorganized road and library funds.
County Auditor Cindy Mohler said she expects about $39.7 million to come in from property taxes for the general fund, about $192,000 for the county fairgrounds, about $5.85 million for the accumulated buildings, about $235,000 for county fire, about $1.95 million for unorganized road and about $508,000 for the library.
For the 2020 budget, there was about $37.4 million from property taxes, about $195,000 for the county fairgrounds, $5.94 million for the accumulated buildings, $230,000 for county fire, about $1.86 million for unorganized road and $397,000 for the library.
In 2016, the tax revenue for the general fund was about $30 million, $560,000 for the county fairgrounds, $4.9 million for the accumulated buildings, $206,000 for county fire, $1.7 million for unorganized road and $473,000 for the library.
Properties throughout the county, though, will pay different levies depending on what district they’re in. City levies, like sewer, and school levies also factor into property taxes, so no district is exactly alike.
For example, a Rapid City owner-occupied property would pay a total levy of $15.917 for every $1,000, but an owner-occupied property in the Colonial Pine Hills Sanitary District would pay $16.933.
The property tax owners pay is calculated by dividing the property taxable value by 1,000 and multiplying it by the levy amount.
