Proponents of Rapid City youth housing project clarify objectives, address concerns

A proposed transitional youth housing project in North Rapid City has stirred up concern about neighborhood safety, but the owners of the project say it's being misunderstood.

“We’re not a mission,” said Joseph Barb, president and executive director of the Family Connections Center. “This is not an emergency overnight shelter. It’s not a site where we’ll have multiple people seeking crisis emergency shelter or overnight care.”

Barb founded the nonprofit Family Connections Center around two-and-a-half years ago with the goal of empowering local youth through housing support, counseling, community education and advocacy. They’ve been meeting with the Youth Action Board for a couple of years, trying to help identify the community’s needs. YAB worked with the South Dakota Housing Authority and managed to bring in just over $3 million in funding for youth needs to South Dakota through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Some of that funding would go towards this project.

Barb said FCC would make use of an existing church building at 706 E. Monroe and the former parish pastor’s residence at 722 Pine for a drop-in center and transitional housing unit, respectively.

The drop-in center, tentatively called “The Circle,” would be providing services to youth ages 16-24 who are homeless, near-homeless, or fleeing domestic violence. Staffing plans show roughly eight employees, with four at maximum at any given time and one overnight to supervise and assist those in transitional housing.

Project plans submitted to the city refer to the program as “an important access point” for the South Dakota Coordinated Entry System, which connects those at-risk of homelessness with available resources.

They’re expecting to help 40-50 youth a year.

“Some of the things that we plan to do with that location, if it’s approved, is school dropout prevention, have a computer lab with internet services, job search and training assistance, after school programs with tutoring, independent life skills workshops, educational workforce opportunities, you know, things that will help you stay in school or progress,” Barb said.

The transitional home on Pine Street could house four young adults (18-24) at a time for up to 24 months each. Those selected to reside in temporary housing would be prioritized through the State’s Coordinated Entry System.

“It’s a shared group home,” Barb said. “Part of that goal is to give them life skills, employment opportunities and educational opportunities to promote independent living.”

They’re even planning a vegetable garden for education and enrichment. It’s a sober environment, he says, that promotes safety and operates with rules in place.

The safety aspect is a major concern for those living in the area. City Community Development Manager Vicki Fisher said during Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting that they’ve already received significant feedback from local residents. One letter, attached to planning documents on the city’s website, expressed “grave concerns” about the facility, including the proximity to casinos and liquor stores.

“While I do concur that this is something sorely needed in our community, I am not in favor of having it right next door,” wrote one resident. “[I] daily have transitional people walking through the empty lots beside and in front of my home. There have already been many incidents in the area. Please do not put this facility in our neighborhood.”

Rapid City Ward 1 Councilman Pat Jones told the Journal his biggest concern was that FCC’s website seemed to indicate the project was a "done deal." According to Jones, he received multiple calls from concerned citizens who weren’t sure exactly what was going on.

“I thought it was just a little pushy and disconcerting for residents there to see ‘wow, this has already been done? It’s already on the website for residents to see? How come we weren’t involved?’” he said. “Any change in a neighborhood like that can be concerning, and when the residents aren’t included in the process, then it’s not good.”

Barb noted public perception of the homeless, stating that many respond initially with fear.

“Everyone sees the word ‘homeless’ and they get fearful,” Barb said. “What the program is designed to do is to be a community support – to help those that live within the community overcome obstacles to prevent homelessness.”

Anyone with questions or concerns is invited to a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Front Porch Coalition, 504 E. Monroe Street.

“We want to work with the community,” Barb said. “We would like to have the community members' perspective to help us design what they feel is needed for support.”

The proposed project will be taken up during the Planning Commission’s next meeting on Dec. 8.