Proposal to change 'metro' area definition would cost Rapid City, city says

Federal agencies have said the change in MSA designation would not immediately impact how the government determines funding amounts. However, Harrington said there is concern that the change is the first step to remove some of that funding.

Harrington said Rapid City's designation as a metropolitan area is important for the city to attract new business and development. Being downgraded to a "micropolitan" area could have a negative impact on Rapid City's future, he said.

"The MSA designation also carries some weight with it, especially when people are doing research on areas for business expansion and development," Harrington said. "It's really easy to find a lot of the employment and economic data for Metropolitan Statistical Areas, and it's not as much for Micropolitan Statistical Areas. The first thing most companies look at when they are looking to grow and expand is the MSA data. They are looking for these larger areas."

In South Dakota, only Sioux Falls and Rapid City are designated as MSAs. If Rapid City were to lose that designation, it would be one of 144 communities nationwide.