Proposals sought for Highway 14/16, Radar Hill Road study

The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking proposals from qualified consultants to develop a Highway 14/16 and Radar Hill Road Traffic and Corridor Analysis Study to evaluate transportation needs in the affected area.

MPO officials said the recent and continuing development east of Rapid City has led to a shift in traffic patterns. With this shift, numerous traffic issues have surfaced, including erratic lane usage, turn lane congestion and intersection delay.

Pennington County installed two stop signs at the intersection of Radar Hill Road and Highway 14/16 last year to alleviate congestion.

The MPO, in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, Pennington County Highway Department and the city of Box Elder are seeking a qualified firm for consulting services to complete the data collection, analysis, alternatives development and recommendations for potential infrastructure improvements along the included corridors.

Proposals are to be submitted no later than 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and directed to Kip Harrington, long range planning manager, Rapid City Department of Community Development at 300 Sixth Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. Questions can be directed to Harrington at kip.harrington@rcgov.org or at 605-394-4120.