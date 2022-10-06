 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Proposals sought for Highway 14/16, Radar Hill Road study

  • 0
Intersection of Radar Hill Road and Hwy 1416 (copy)

Drivers wait on Radar Hill Road for cars heading eastbound on state Highway 1416 to pass last summer.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking proposals from qualified consultants to develop a Highway 14/16 and Radar Hill Road Traffic and Corridor Analysis Study to evaluate transportation needs in the affected area.

MPO officials said the recent and continuing development east of Rapid City has led to a shift in traffic patterns. With this shift, numerous traffic issues have surfaced, including erratic lane usage, turn lane congestion and intersection delay.

Pennington County installed two stop signs at the intersection of Radar Hill Road and Highway 14/16 last year to alleviate congestion.

The MPO, in conjunction with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, Pennington County Highway Department and the city of Box Elder are seeking a qualified firm for consulting services to complete the data collection, analysis, alternatives development and recommendations for potential infrastructure improvements along the included corridors.

People are also reading…

Proposals are to be submitted no later than 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and directed to Kip Harrington, long range planning manager, Rapid City Department of Community Development at 300 Sixth Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. Questions can be directed to Harrington at kip.harrington@rcgov.org or at 605-394-4120.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Your Two Cents for Oct. 4

Jamie Smith says there is no freedom in our state when it comes to a woman's right to an abortion. No one has the right or freedom under any l…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

Your Two Cents for Oct. 1

Noem must have looked at polling data to get her to jump on the "grocery tax repeal" bandwagon, a common sense proposal that her gubernatorial…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Your Two Cents for Oct. 5

Gov. Noem’s opponent in 2018, liberal Billie Sutton was doing quite well until he advanced implementation of a state income tax. The current l…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Just now, Governor Noem says she promises to repeal the grocery tax if reelected. She did not support the Democratic proposal to reduce the gr…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable red panda cub is being dubbed a 'miracle baby'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News