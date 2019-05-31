{{featured_button_text}}

The 1917 Homestake Hydro Electric Plant No. 2 building in Spearfish Canyon is a gem awaiting its polish, according to John Kanta, of the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

The department owns the building along with a parcel of land in Spearfish Canyon that is managed for fish and wildlife production. With the gravel pullout area near the Hydro 2 building now being used for parking by hikers bound for Devil's Bathtub, Kanta hopes a use can be found for the Hydro 2 building that will save its historic character and open it to public enjoyment.

Options for the building could include a visitor center, museum, gift shop or even a restaurant or brewery, Kanta said. At this point, he's open to brainstorming and is inviting ideas.

The plant was formerly used to generate electricity for Homestake's mining operation. Kanta said the plant was last used in 1999.

The brick building has a towering ceiling and large windows, and there is still electricity-generating equipment spread across the building's roughly 3,500 square feet of space. The GF&P keeps the building secured behind a padlocked gate.

Kanta invited anyone with an idea for the building's future to call him at 605-394-2391.

Contact Seth Tupper at seth.tupper@rapidcityjournal.com

