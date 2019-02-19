The proposed sanctioning of Tinton Trail in the northern Black Hills could include the development of a new scenic loop trail just outside of Spearfish, according to documents recently released by the U.S. Forest Service.
The Northern Hills Ranger District of the Black Hills National Forest released a project plan and map earlier this month and also opened a 30-day public comment period.
Although the Tinton Trail already exists, it was built by users and was never authorized by the U.S. Forest Service. Last year, two user groups — Black Hills Trails and the Ridge Riders of the Black Hills — applied to have the trail included in the forest’s official non-motorized trail network, and Forest Service officials agreed to consider it.
A further step in the process was taken Feb. 4 with the Forest Service's release of a scoping notice, scoping letter and map.
“Addition to the system would provide more options for maintenance funding and would lessen confusion amongst the public as to the location and status of the trail,” says the scoping notice. “Addition to the system would also allow the Forest Service to more easily address existing resource and safety concerns as well as any concerns that may arise in the future.”
The notice describes the Tinton Trail as a 46-mile “lollipop loop” that is popular among hikers, mountain bikers, trail runners and horseback riders. The stem of the “lollipop” starts at a trailhead near the Forest Service’s Spearfish Work Center, a couple of miles south of Spearfish on Tinton Road. The stem portion of the trail connects with a loop that circles through or near notable locations including the Big Hill trail system, the western rim of Spearfish Canyon, Old Baldy Mountain and Iron Creek Lake. A branch off the Tinton Trail loop connects with the Crow Peak Trail.
Another branch off the Tinton Trail extends from the Spearfish Work Center but dead-ends. The Forest Service is considering construction of 1 mile of new trail to develop that dead-end branch into a scenic lollipop loop with views of Johnston Gulch.
In all, 35 miles of the Tinton Trail system would be added to the official forest-trail network. An additional 11 miles of the Tinton Trail system are already recognized because of overlap with existing trails at Big Hill, Rimrock and Old Baldy.
Some work may be necessary to reroute a portion of the Tinton Trail off private property near Iron Creek Lake and onto Forest Service land, and other work could be needed along various points of the trail, such as grading to prevent erosion and hazardous tree removal. Signs and trail makers would also be installed, trail brochures would be printed, and the trail system would be added to the Black Hills National Forest website.
Comments about the plan may be submitted in writing to Northern Hills District Ranger Steve Kozel at 2014 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783, or via email with “Tinton Trail Addition” in the subject line to comments-rocky-mountain-black-hills-northern-hills@fs.fed.us.
A decision on the plan is tentatively anticipated by April 1.
The Tinton Trail’s sanctioning is one of the first trail proposals being considered under a new trail-proposal application process adopted by the Black Hills National Forest last year. Six trail proposals were received shortly after the application process was created, and Forest Service officials agreed to advance two of the proposals for further consideration — the Tinton Trail and also the Shanks Quarry trail system, which is located west of Rapid City.
As of Monday, the project page of the Black Hills National Forest contained nothing further about the Shanks Quarry proposal.