Proposed change would slash timber industry, county official says

Guffey said reducing the harvest that much would do more damage than good to the forests here.

"I think the forest industry is vital," Guffey said. "If we didn't have them here, the last pine beetle epidemic would have been a lot worse. Same with fires."

The commission voted to approve Guffey's comments to the USFS regarding issues he has with the GTR. Comments from the public are due by May 1.

Guffey spoke on behalf of the county to tell the forest service that they realize the Black Hills National Forest is important to the entire region. He pointed to the impact it has on the economy, property values, tourism, recreation and quality of life for those who live in the area.

He said the conclusions reached by the GTR were based on incorrect assumptions and produced invalid results.

"We are concerned that the draft GTR makes some invalid assumptions that misrepresent the current condition of the forest, affecting the sustainable yield output," Guffey said. He said the most recent pine beetle epidemic in the Black Hills peaked in 2011 and had declined to only 29 acres of affected forest in 2019.