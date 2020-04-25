Proposed change would slash timber industry, county official says

A proposed change to the sawtimber harvest in the Black Hills National Forest could devastate the timber industry in Pennington and Lawrence counties, according to a county official.
Pennington County Natural Resources Director Scott Guffey said he is concerned that the decrease proposed by the U.S. Forest Service will jeopardize an industry that is responsible for $120 million in annual revenue and 1,400 jobs.
"It could possibly lead to the closure of the Hill City sawmill," Guffey told Pennington County Commissioners this week.
Commissioner Ron Rossknecht said he wanted to do everything possible to prevent that.
"As the commissioner from District One, this is a great concern to me. We have 80 employees in that sawmill," Rossknecht said. "I'm in favor of our county supporting this."
Guffey said he is concerned about the General Technical Report (GTR) "Timber Growth and Yield in the Black Hills National Forest: A Changing Forest."
The GTR came to the conclusion that the current allowable sale quantity of timber would decimate the forest over the next 30 years. The report says that fires and mountain pine beetle infestations have increased the mortality of ponderosa pines in the forest area.
Currently, the allowable sale quantity (ASQ) is 181,000 CCF (100 cubic feet). Last year, the quantity sold was only 153,534 CCF. According to conclusions of the GTR, the Black Hills can only sustain 70,000-115,000 CCF per year.
Guffey said reducing the harvest that much would do more damage than good to the forests here.
"I think the forest industry is vital," Guffey said. "If we didn't have them here, the last pine beetle epidemic would have been a lot worse. Same with fires."
The commission voted to approve Guffey's comments to the USFS regarding issues he has with the GTR. Comments from the public are due by May 1.
Guffey spoke on behalf of the county to tell the forest service that they realize the Black Hills National Forest is important to the entire region. He pointed to the impact it has on the economy, property values, tourism, recreation and quality of life for those who live in the area.
He said the conclusions reached by the GTR were based on incorrect assumptions and produced invalid results.
"We are concerned that the draft GTR makes some invalid assumptions that misrepresent the current condition of the forest, affecting the sustainable yield output," Guffey said. He said the most recent pine beetle epidemic in the Black Hills peaked in 2011 and had declined to only 29 acres of affected forest in 2019.
"The use of 2.98 percent or 2.5 percent rate of mortality in the scenarios is not representative of the current condition of the Black Hills," Guffey said in his comments. "The current conditions of the forest more reflects 1962 to 1999 mortality rates of 0.16 to 0.26 percent."
Ben Wudtke of the Black Hills Forest Resource Association said Lawrence County's timber committee has been involved in this issue as well.
"We have known we were coming to this crossroads for some time," Wudtke said. "If you look back to the previous epidemic in the 1970s, there were decision made that we want to stave off the risk of another pine beetle epidemic to that scale. That plan called for harvesting twice as much timber as the plan calls for now."
He said to make that happen, they recruited companies to the Black Hills. Those facilities have gone out of business as the harvest has declined over the years.
"Some of these decisions are being based on faulty information," Wudtke said. "We want to keep our capacity moving forward. There is just no reason to grow the forest back to the conditions that started the pine beetle epidemic and fires in the 2000s."
Guffey also pointed out that the GTR doesn't account for harvest outside of "suitable" timberlands.
"We would like to see a scenario that figures the additional CCF from the white spruce harvest and commercial harvest outside of the suitable base," Guffey told the forest service. "How much CCF does this add to the annual harvest?"
