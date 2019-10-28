A place for dogs and their owners to socialize could be coming to the Rushmore Mall, possibly in mid-December, once city rezoning and permitting is in place.
A pet park, to be called Bar K-9 is planned for the former Payless Shoe Source space in the mall's J.C. Penney wing.
Mall general manager Sandy Brockhouse said a man, whom she declined to identify, came to the mall management with the idea for a combination indoor dog park and bar, offering beer and wine.
“We had a gentleman who had this idea for a while. It’s growing in popularity across the country,” Brockhouse said.
“Rapid City is such a dog-friendly community, that he thought this would be a good addition.”
Bar K-9 is not a pet store nor is it meant to function as a pet-sitter, where mall visitors drop off their pets while they shop, Brockhouse said.
”The owner has to be around at all times,” she said.
The 4,200 square foot space will accommodate up to 30 dogs only, with no other pets or animals allowed. There is no size limit, as long as dogs are not aggressive, Brockhouse said.
Pet owners must provide vaccination records and their pet must pass a temperament test. There will be a three-strike policy for incidents, she said.
Entrance to Bar K-9 will be via an exterior entrance only. Special flooring for pet messes and soundproofing will be installed.
The business is waiting on final city approval, passing its first regulatory hurdle with planning and zoning committee approval. The proposal comes up before the city legal and finance committee this week and will be considered by the full city council on Nov. 4.
If full approval is reached, the pet park could be open by mid-December.
“The mall was not zoned as a pet park,” Brockhouse said. "That’s why we’ve had to go through all these zoning processes.”
Brockhouse said the dog park is another unique planned use for the mall, stretching its offerings beyond retail and adding social meeting space and entertainment.
“We’re not just 700,000 square feet of soft goods," she said. “We’re thinking outside the box.”
“All these unique uses are what’s bringing our mall back to life. We’re reclaiming our name in a big way,” she said.