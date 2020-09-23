ProRodeo Finale benefits Rapid City, organizers say

The Central States Fair offers top-of-the-line rodeo facilities, both outdoors and indoors, Lemmel said. Combined with no state restrictions in place for large gatherings, the PRCA decided that South Dakota was the place to hold one of the top-tier professional rodeo events in the nation.

Lemmel said the amount of competitions on the pro rodeo circuit has been dramatically cut since the onset of the coronavirus.

"There have been a lot of cancellations this year, so you've seen a lot of competitors come to South Dakota, Oklahoma and other places. But everything that was west was canceled," Lemmel said. "There are 600 rodeos in the PRCA. We've probably only had 150 this year. It has really impacted us and every rodeo was important."

Ron Jeffries, general manager of the Central States Fairgrounds, said Gov. Kristi Noem's message to the nation that South Dakota is open for business has been extremely impactful for rodeo attendance.