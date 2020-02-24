Prosecutor says he’s been inundated with bond election complaints

The stakes are high in the $189.5 million school bond election that will come to a close as voters cast ballots Tuesday until 7 p.m. More than 7,000 people have taken advantage of early voting.
Lori Severson, the election supervisor in the Pennington County Auditor's office, said most of the hundreds who came to her office to vote Monday said the forecast of snow on Tuesday encouraged them to do so.
Proponents point to the fact that many schools are showing signs of age and that no bond issue has passed in the city since the 1970s. Opponents say they bond issue is too large and question whether the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education could make improvements without again increasing property taxes.
The disagreements go far beyond the benefits and drawbacks of an 85 cents per thousand dollars of valuation property tax increase, however. Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo said Monday that this election cycle is the worst he has seen.
"At one point a couple of weeks ago, I was fielding a call with a complaint about one of the sides every two hours," he said Monday. "This is the worst I have seen in terms of the variety and vociferousness of the complaints."
Vargo has been in office seven years and was a U.S. Attorney before becoming a state's attorney. He said his frustration stems from the fact that election laws exist for a good reason. Keeping elections fair is important to him.
Vargo said his office has received dozens of complaints hoping for someone to be punished when he believes the intent of the laws is to insure compliance. He said most campaign laws require him to notify someone who is in violation and give them seven days to comply. He said he doesn't believe lawmakers or most people in the community want to see his office spending public money to prosecute people who may have violated an election law.
"Although, I won't say who it was, but one person filing a complaint did ask me if they should expect an arrest that afternoon," Vargo said.
Vargo outlined complaints made during the campaign and how his office responded.
Stolen, damaged signs
Multiple people from both sides of the bond issue called Vargo's office and the Rapid City Police Department to report damaged or stolen yard signs.
"That could be prosecuted as petty larceny if I found a vote 'yes' supporter with a trunk full of vote 'no' signs or vice versa," Vargo said. "But no one has the manpower to track down every sign that is damaged or stolen or put in the wrong place."
He said there was a chance that evidence might exist in some cases, but it was unlikely.
Misplaced signs
Vargo said signs being placed in the right of way near streets was a main concern in several reports. He said enforcing this law is difficult because how right of ways are measured differ depending on the street the adjacent property sits on. He said it was difficult to hold a campaign responsible for signs they give to volunteers. He said one specific instance was a vote "no" sign being placed on county property.
"Once again, the goal is compliance, not punishment," Vargo said. "So we asked for the sign to be moved and it was."
Use of public funds
Vargo said this complaint came several times in various formats from opponents of the bond issue. He said the initial complaint was that the informational website created by and funded by RCAS was advocating for passage of the bond instead of merely providing information as the law allows.
He said he found no direct violations with the site, but several portions were deemed to be in a gray area.
"I spoke with the attorney for the schools and asked for a few changes in language and they made those changes to be certain everything was appropriate on the site," Vargo said.
Other issues with public money came from later complaints from opponents who believed that donations from Elevate Rapid City for the Vote YES for RC Schools group was an inappropriate use of public money since Elevate received money from the city of Rapid City.
"I don't believe there is any violation there," Vargo said. "Just because money is public in origin doesn't mean it stays public forever."
Vargo said Elevate performs work for the city as a contractor. Because of that, the money isn't city money, it is money earned by the group for work they do.
"It is no different than a construction company building a building for the city," he said. "They are paid with public funds, but they don't stay public once they are received by the company."
He said other complaints alleged that funds were raised as a pass-through to protect donor identification. He said that hasn't happened.
"All of them have signed affidavits that they didn't raise money for this purpose and all of them list all of the necessary people involved in the company," Vargo said.
Non-compliant billboards
He said his office did take action against opponents of the bond measure. Some billboards they purchased didn't have appropriate disclaimers to let people know who paid for them. Other electronic billboards had no disclaimer included. The electronic billboards also haven't appeared in campaign finance reports, but Vargo said the group paying for them said they weren't donated and they were paying for them but that the invoice hadn't been delivered yet.
Vargo said with compliance in mind, the opponents of the bond had small stickers made and attached to the billboards.
"You couldn't see them driving by," Vargo said. "But we weren't sure what the requirements were so we asked the Secretary of State's office."
Vargo said his office has a lot of legal expertise among its associates, but there were several times when they had to consult with the State Auditor or Secretary of State because election laws contradict at times and often aren't specific in what an appropriate disclaimer or other terms mean.
He said the electronic billboards had to be changed slightly, as well, however, They opponents did so within seven days so he considered them to be in compliance.
Electioneering
Vargo said his office also received several complaints of "electioneering," which he said made no sense because that has a specific definition in South Dakota law and it deals with advocating for a candidate or campaign within so many feet of a polling place.
He said many of the complaints were about school board members taking a public stance on the issue.
"Getting elected to a school board doesn't erase someone's First Amendment rights to free speech," Vargo said. Those complaints were dismissed.
Campaign reports
He said there have been issues with some campaign reports from opponents of the bond. The Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds group was formed in 2019 and failed to turn in an annual report on time. As soon as they were made aware of the issue, they filed a report. The Rapid City Citizens for Progress group has sent letters to local businesses to oppose the bond. They used the letter to try to raise funds and claim to have hired a local consultant and another consultant in those letters. That group has yet to file any campaign reports.
Precincts are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Snow is in the forecast, but Rapid City isn't expected to receive heavy snowfall.
Severson said it was possible, if conditions became dangerous, that the school board in conjunction with the county Auditor's Office, could postpone the election one week.
"That isn't very likely," Severson said. "But if it happens, we would let the media and precinct workers know as quickly as possible."