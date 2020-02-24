Prosecutor says he’s been inundated with bond election complaints

Vargo said his office has received dozens of complaints hoping for someone to be punished when he believes the intent of the laws is to insure compliance. He said most campaign laws require him to notify someone who is in violation and give them seven days to comply. He said he doesn't believe lawmakers or most people in the community want to see his office spending public money to prosecute people who may have violated an election law.

"Although, I won't say who it was, but one person filing a complaint did ask me if they should expect an arrest that afternoon," Vargo said.

Vargo outlined complaints made during the campaign and how his office responded.

Stolen, damaged signs

Multiple people from both sides of the bond issue called Vargo's office and the Rapid City Police Department to report damaged or stolen yard signs.

"That could be prosecuted as petty larceny if I found a vote 'yes' supporter with a trunk full of vote 'no' signs or vice versa," Vargo said. "But no one has the manpower to track down every sign that is damaged or stolen or put in the wrong place."

He said there was a chance that evidence might exist in some cases, but it was unlikely.

Misplaced signs