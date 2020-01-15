Prosecutors want changes to presumptive probation

PIERRE | At a meeting Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard from state’s attorneys about the challenges they face.

Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald called for lifting presumptive probation in some instances.

Currently, the law requires judges to give probation when dealing with certain lower level felonies. A bill to repeal the practice failed in last year’s legislative session. This year Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is backing a couple bills that will disqualify some people from presumptive probation.

Fitzgerald said the law governing presumptive probation should be changed to disqualify people who steal firearms. Stolen weapons are likely to end up in the hands of criminals, Fitzgerald said.

The Lawrence County prosecutor also said that someone who commits the burglary of a business should not qualify for presumptive probation.

“These business people are paying the taxes that run the system,” Fitzgerald said.

Those crime victims are often left without restitution, according to Brown County State’s Attorney Chris White.