Protesters arrested for climbing Dakota Mill and Grain released from jail

The four out-of-state residents who were arrested for trespassing after scaling the Dakota Mill and Grain silos and unfurling a large upside down U.S. flag on Sunday have been released from the Pennington County Jail on personal recognizance bonds.

Martin Aranaydo, 44, of Oakland, Calif.; Tytianna Harris, 27, of Page, Arizona; Nadaya Tannous, 29, of Berkeley, Calif., and NDN Collective's Landback campaign organizer; and Krystal Two Bulls, 36, of Lame Deer, Montana, and NDN Collective's Landback campaign director, were released after a public safety assessment, or PSA, Helene Duhamel, spokesperson for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said Tuesday.

The PSA measures the likelihood of a person committing another offense while waiting for their next court appearance, according to the sheriff's office website.

Aranaydo, Harris, Tannous and Two Bulls were arrested during NDN Collective's protest after they hung the American flag with "Land Back" emblazoned on the front on the 100-foot-tall silos.