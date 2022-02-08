Protesters call for release of Leonard Peltier

A group of supporters for American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier gathered outside of the federal courthouse Monday in Rapid City, calling for Peltier's release from federal prison.

Peltier, 77, has spent most of his life in prison after being convicted in the 1975 killing of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 28.

There were protests in several states Monday to call for his release 46 years after his original arrest by the FBI on Feb. 6, 1976.

