 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Protesters call for release of Leonard Peltier

  • 0

A group of supporters for American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier gathered outside of the federal courthouse Monday in Rapid City, calling for Peltier's release from federal prison.

Peltier, 77,  has spent most of his life in prison after being convicted in the 1975 killing of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 28.

There were protests in several states Monday to call for his release 46 years after his original arrest by the FBI on Feb. 6, 1976.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

South Dakota is not a playground for out-of-state visitors. It is home to wide open spaces, over 4 million cows, wildlife, and hardworking peo…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Based on the relentless attacks on our good governor in this “two cents” section, there are a lot of frustrated West River liberal women who a…

Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

I am a native South Dakotan and support Governor Noem and her efforts as do the vast majority of South Dakota voters. She has put South Dakota…

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the world's 'coolest' café and soon to be record holder

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News