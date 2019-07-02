A dozen or so Rapid City residents gathered early Tuesday evening at the intersection of West Main Street and Sheridan Lake Road to protest the detention of children in facilities along the southern border.
Similar demonstrations were held in cities across the United States on Tuesday as part of a day of national action. Protesters are calling attention to the reportedly unsanitary and overcrowded conditions at the facilities using the hashtag #closethecamps, which Twitter users from New York City to San Francisco have shared throughout the day.
"It's not okay to hold children in spaces where they don't have adequate heat, where they don't have adequate food, where they don't have adequate clothing, where they're not allowed to sleep," said Karrissa Loewen, who helped to coordinate the demonstration in Rapid City.
"That's torture," she continued.
You have free articles remaining.
Beginning at about 5 p.m., the small crowd posted up on the sidewalk along West Main holding signs that condemned the treatment of those struggling to cross the southern border.
"No one is illegal on stolen land," read one.
Another compared the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to the Gestapo, Nazi Germany's secret police force.
Some motorists who drove by honked in apparent support or shouted words of encouragement at the group, while others shouted their disapproval — sometimes using explicit language, Loewen said.