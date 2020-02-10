Protesters gather before gender-change bill hearing at state capitol

PIERRE | LGBT advocates protested Monday morning outside the South Dakota capitol ahead of a Senate committee that will consider a bill that bans gender-change treatments for children under 16.

Protesters rode two horses on the front grounds of the capitol, while dozens of others carried flags and banners protesting a spate of bills addressing LGBT rights in the 2020 legislative session.

A Senate committee will weigh a bill that would make it illegal for physicians to give puberty-blockers, hormone therapy, or surgeries to children under 16 for the purpose of changing their gender.

Protesters chartered a bus from Sioux Falls to Pierre on Monday morning, and others traveled from all over the state. They said their protest was not only against the gender-change treatment bill, but also recurring legislation that addresses issues like gay marriage and school counseling for transgender youth.

Aviana Knochel, of Pierre, said of the bill up for consideration Monday, “Unfortunately, it probably won't be the last."

The bill, which passed the House on a 46-23 vote, also would allow doctors to be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor if they perform gender-altering procedure on someone 16 or younger.

A conference room at the Capitol overflowed with people attending the Senate committee meeting. A police officer was posted in the hallway outside the meeting.

