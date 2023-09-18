A 28-year-old Rapid City man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison after he was arrested in August 2022 for explicit conversations with an undercover agent he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Brandon Prue was one of six local men arrested during a sting operation held during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The sting is a routine effort by federal, state and local law enforcement and primarily pulls in local men.

Prue pleaded guilty on May 5 to attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. The government dismissed remaining charges against him as part of the plea deal: attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a person under 16.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Prue to the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release. He also ordered Prue pay a routine $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The amount is required for every federal felony conviction.

On Aug. 1, 2022, Prue — who was on parole at the time after spending about one-and-a-half years in prison for a drug possession charge — received a Facebook message from a 14-year-old girl named Stella that said, "Hey."

"Stella" was actually Rapid City Police Detective Matthew Almeida. Throughout several days, Almeida and Prue messaged.

At one point, Prue asked "Stella" for photos of herself. The detective sent Prue a photo of a female officer's face that had been modified to make her look younger.

He replied that she was "perfect," but that he didn't want her to think he was "being weird by saying stuff like that."

He also asked if the girl's family sees her messages before he asked for a "booty pic." He then sent the detective a photo of his genitalia and then discussed having sex with the minor.

On Aug. 5, 2022, he arranged to meet up with Stella, who told him she was a virgin.

Prue agreed to meet at the Horace Mann Swimming Pool on Anamosa Street in Rapid City. After walking from downtown Rapid City, he messaged and stated that there were "cops everywhere."

Prue continued to walk in the area of the school and sent a picture of the back of the school, stating he was almost there but there were still cars in the parking lot. At that point, he was arrested. When he was arrested, he asked the officers if it was because of the messages. He also admitted he had just used methamphetamine.

Law enforcement found about a gram of methamphetamine, about a gram of marijuana and two syringes on him.

His phone was taken as evidence, and law enforcement found the chats on his phone along with child pornography.

During an interview with Almeida — the undercover detective — Prue said he didn't intend to have sex with Stella, but wanted to see if she was a real person.

Jennifer Albertson, Prue's appointed defense attorney, said she believed methamphetamine was the "driving force" behind her client's behavior.

She said Prue's father is currently in federal prison and his mother "didn't care to be involved" in her son's life. She said the case shows "how completely out of control these drugs make you."

"This probably saved him from himself," Albertson said.

Prue's grandparents raised him and attended the hearing. His grandmother said, "he's a great boy."

She said Prue worked and provided for his son, "...and then of course, the drugs."

"This is an epidemic. This meth is an epidemic," she said.

His grandfather said Prue got involved in the wrong group, and "we tried our best."

Viken told Prue would be in his thirties when he gets out and can still make a life for himself.

Prue is held at the Pennington County Jail awaiting transport to a federal prison.