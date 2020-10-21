Psychic medium serves the Black Hills

Dani Jo said she always felt different growing up, but looking back now, she knows she was just spiritually open and could turn it off.

Jo discovered she was a psychic medium about seven years ago when a medium in the United Kingdom told her she was a medium.

“I grew up in a very dysfunctional way,” she said. “After a series of events to get some medical care, doctors could never find a reason why I would have certain episodes so they discharged me.”

She said she turned to essential oils and other therapies. When she tried to connect with a woman’s father who had crossed over, she said she was able to pick up information she wouldn’t be able to otherwise and her connectivity opened up overnight.

Now she works at Sacred Souls, LLC, which has clients across the Black Hills. Jo does readings to help someone with life guidance, connect to a loved one who crossed over or guidance for healing which is done as energy or emotional healing.

The energy or emotional healing could include a chakra clearing, an emotional release of she could call on the medicine wheel and ancient ancestors to assist in healing.

She said she also does spirit releasement therapy.