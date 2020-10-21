Psychic medium serves the Black Hills

Dani Jo said she always felt different growing up, but looking back now, she knows she was just spiritually open and could turn it off.
Jo discovered she was a psychic medium about seven years ago when a medium in the United Kingdom told her she was a medium.
“I grew up in a very dysfunctional way,” she said. “After a series of events to get some medical care, doctors could never find a reason why I would have certain episodes so they discharged me.”
She said she turned to essential oils and other therapies. When she tried to connect with a woman’s father who had crossed over, she said she was able to pick up information she wouldn’t be able to otherwise and her connectivity opened up overnight.
Now she works at Sacred Souls, LLC, which has clients across the Black Hills. Jo does readings to help someone with life guidance, connect to a loved one who crossed over or guidance for healing which is done as energy or emotional healing.
The energy or emotional healing could include a chakra clearing, an emotional release of she could call on the medicine wheel and ancient ancestors to assist in healing.
She said she also does spirit releasement therapy.
“People get attachments” that come in the form of an earthbound spirit following a host or funds a human body to live through, she said. She said this could show in someone as chronic pain, depression, anxiety or other manifestations.
Jo said she’s working with two clients with “profound cases” she hasn’t finished quite yet. One of them is a 19-year-old-girl who could not see and walked with a walker. She said her client had every test available and doctors said there was nothing wrong.
“Working with her, I realized she had multiple attachments,” Jo said. “We removed four of those and she's currently walking without a walker or cane, she doesn’t wear glasses and she found the motivation to move. … It’s like she’s getting her life back.”
Jo also works with the Black Hills Paranormal Investigations group. She’ll do a walkthrough of a location and indicate where she senses spirits or energies. This helps the team place their recorders and cameras to try to pick up the paranormal.
During a paranormal investigation at the Journey Museum, Jo said she has trouble with antique stores and museums due to all the activity, but walking into the Journey with all the sounds of the exhibits was overwhelming.
She said when she senses energies, it’s like walking through a smokey room.
“(Energy) is very heavy and thick,” she said. “When there is residual energies in a location, it feels that way to me. Instead of smoke, it’s almost like moisture.”
Jo said she can focus on energies and souls. She said souls will present themselves to her and she can communicate with them if they’re intelligent using her mind’s eye. If they’re residual or historic, there will be no communication.
Using her mind’s eye, souls will communicate like humans do, but their mouths won’t move, she said. Instead, it’s a thought process that goes back and forth. Sometimes they’ll present pictures and symbols.
Jo said she will also help people connect to their spirit guides, or the advisors people have that are set before peoples’ lifetime who are masters of their skills. She said the guides help people in their journey if people ask.
She said she learned of her guides 15-20 years ago when one of her medium friends told her she could connect with them by meditating.
Jo said she struggled to see anything, but managed to catch a glimpse of a man with white hair she called Father Time, a blonde angel and what looked like a fairy. When she asked for a reading seven years ago from the medium in the United Kingdom, the medium described the man Jo saw 20 years earlier.
She said she’s been learning ever since.
“One thing I like to tell people is my learning will never end until the day I die,” she said.
She said when she saw loved ones coming through during a reading the other day, they separated into the mother’s side of the family and the father’s side of the family, which they didn’t used to do.
Jo said she’s also had a lot of people come to her for missing persons cases.
“I feel like this is something I’m going to work on whole heartedly some day,” she said. “At this point I’m learning and I’m excited to see where it takes me. (I hope) to do that work basically pro-bono and help families find closure.”
Jo said she doesn’t get mentall exhausted from working or doing readings — instead she gets energized.
“It’s like being plugged into the wall,” she said.
However, it does take a toll on her physically, so she has to remember to hydrate and increase the magnesium in her body.
Jo said a common misconception about her job and spirits in generally is that people think there are a lot of demons and demonic energies. She said she believes they could be out there, but believes it’s less than what people think.
“Earthbound spirits can take on so much negativity when they haven’t crossed to the light,” she said.
Jo said that negativity can impact the spirits, but if people take time to express love and compassion to them, they’ll either accept it or be so fearful of it they’ll leave. She said if someone is experiencing something like that at home, she encourages them to put on Christian or gospel music because the high vibration of love and energy scares them.
“My biggest thing in life is to help people achieve their true potential,” she said. “I work from a palace of love and compassion, and it’s always my pleasure and honor to be a medium for a spirit. I truly love the work I do.”
