The Rapid City Police Department is asking the public to help locate a man who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.
Dale Vann, 56, was last seen leaving a home on the 800 block of East Minnesota Street on the morning of March 5. He does not have a vehicle and is believed to have left the home on foot.
Vann is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 210 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair and a mustache. He was wearing dark brown boots, black pants, a black parka, glasses with thick black frames and a baby blue North Carolina Tar Heels baseball cap.
Anyone with any information about where he is should contact Detective Anthony Meirose at 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting "RCPD" and the information to 847411.