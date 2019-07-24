The public is being asked to help find a missing Rapid City man.
Paul Oxton, 49, was reported missing July 3, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. His family says they made contact with him via email on July 14, but his location hasn't been verified by law enforcement who've been working the case and following leads since he was reported missing.
Police are still trying to determine where and when he was last seen and the circumstances of his disappearance.
You have free articles remaining.
Oxton, who often travels out of state for construction jobs, is white, weighs 220 pounds, and is six feet, one inch tall. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Oxton should contact Sgt. Warren Poches at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be sent by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.