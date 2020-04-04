Public asked to help find missing Rapid City woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help find a vulnerable Rapid City woman.

Tama Truax, 61, was last seen near Sheridan Lake and Sawmill roads at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to a news release. Search and Rescue has been looking for her since 4 a.m. Saturday with dogs and a drone with heat sensors.

Truax is white, has brown eyes and long blonde hair, weighs 155 pounds, and is six feet tall. She was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket with a fur hood, dark gray sweat pants, and brown boots.

Truax may be suicidal and have a gun, so anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call law enforcement rather than approach and try to help her. People can call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (605) 394-6115. ​

