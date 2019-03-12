The public is being asked to help locate a missing and endangered woman from Rapid City.
Betty Louise Carey, 78, was last in touch with her family March 10 and missed an important court date the next day in Colorado, according to a press release from the Rapid City Police Department. She has some health issues, diminished mental capacity and may be suicidal.
Carey is white, five feet, five inches tall, 110 pounds and has red hair and glasses. She was likely driving a 2011 white Chevrolet Impala with a Colorado license plate number 255TTQ. She may be heading to Colorado or near Gillette, Wyo.
Anyone who sees Carey or her vehicle should not try to rescue her but instead call the police department at 605-394-4134.