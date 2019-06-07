The public is encouraged to keep their eye out for a missing and endangered teen from Butte County.
Kalin Taylor Fox, 17, was last heard from at 3:45 a.m Thursday near Belle Fourche, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory sent around noon on Friday.
Fox may be depressed and suicidal and is without his medication, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
He has no access to transportation and may be on foot, the advisory says. Fox is five feet, 10 inches tall, 135 pounds and has brown eyes and wavy, brown ear-length hair. He has a pierced ear and was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray striped shirt.
Anyone who has information about Fox's whereabouts or sees him should contact the Butte County Sheriff's Office at (605) 892-2737 and not try to help him themselves, the advisory says.