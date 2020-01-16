Public comment open for exploratory gold drilling proposal in Black Hills National Forest

"No mining, milling or processing is proposed and any water that is used for the drilling would be sources from approved municipal or industrial sources," she said. "No water would be used from Rapid Creek or other local surface waters."

The drill pads would measure approximately 2,500 square feet.

Two additional areas of about a quarter-acre apiece would be used as staging areas. The project's total disturbance would be 3.8 acres. The proposed duration of the project is one year.

The main access to drilling sites from the north would be Forest Service Road 261 (Jenny Gulch Road) via County Highway 237 (Rochford Road). The primary access from the south would be FSR 671 (Sunnyside Gulch Road) or FSR 261 (Jenny Gulch Road) via Silver City Road.

However, Braun said approximately 4,700 feet on new road or trail construction may be necessary for the operation.

Drilling would occur around the clock with two crews working 12-hour shifts. Up to four drill rigs would operate across the exploration area at one time.

Braun said the sound disturbance within a 700 feet radius of the operation would be limited to the equivelent to a household refrigerator.