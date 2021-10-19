Public comment period for gold-exploration proposal reaching end

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer for the Black Hills National Forest, wrote in an email that “comments received on the draft EA will determine if additional analysis is needed in the final Environmental Assessment process.”

The assessment also describes some of the affected territory, noting that “Main access from the north would be from National Forest System Road (NFSR) 261 (Jenny Gulch Road) via county Highway 237 (Rochford Road). The primary access from the south would be from NFSR 671 (Sunnyside Gulch Road) or NFSR 261 (Jenny Gulch Road) via Silver City Road.”

The assessment adds that “approximately 4,700 linear feet of 8-foot wide temporary overland trails may be constructed for drill site access" and that "no mining, milling, or processing is proposed as part of this project." It also notes that the "project would last approximately one year from initiation through drilling and reclamation.”

Herreman pointed to concerns surrounding wildlife in relation to the project, pointing out that bighorn sheep, elk, northern goshawk, osprey and bald eagles inhabit the area. He mentioned substantial deer and wild turkey in the area as well.