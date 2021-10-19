Public comment period for gold-exploration proposal reaching end

Friday is the final day for public comment on a proposed exploratory gold-drilling project conducted by the Minnesota-based company F3 Gold.
The project is seeking to conduct exploratory gold drilling in up to 42 locations near Jenny Gulch and Pactola Reservoir. In January 2020, people gathered in the Black Hills National Forest Mystic Ranger District office in Rapid City where the proposed drilling project north of Silver City was discussed.
Justin Herreman, spokesperson and member of the board of directors for Rapid Creek Watershed Action, noted in a telephone interview that the Black Hills Forest Service had done an Environmental Assessment but that he hoped the Forest Service would perform an Environmental Impact Statement, which he called “a more significant study and a more thorough assessment” that “takes more variables into consideration.”
Rapid Creek Watershed Action formed in June of 2020 “to gather support for legislation to have the federally-controlled surface and subsurface lands within the Rapid Creek/Castle Creek watershed upstream from Rapid City designated as a recreation area and subject to a mineral claim withdrawal,” according to a news release. Herreman stressed that RCWA is a non-profit and non-partisan organization.
A draft of the Environmental Assessment presented by Black Hills National Forest, available on its website, notes that the Jenny Gulch drilling proposal includes “diamond core drilling sites, access road maintenance (as needed), drill pad clearing (as needed), and reclamation activities.”
Scott Jacobson, public affairs officer for the Black Hills National Forest, wrote in an email that “comments received on the draft EA will determine if additional analysis is needed in the final Environmental Assessment process.”
The assessment also describes some of the affected territory, noting that “Main access from the north would be from National Forest System Road (NFSR) 261 (Jenny Gulch Road) via county Highway 237 (Rochford Road). The primary access from the south would be from NFSR 671 (Sunnyside Gulch Road) or NFSR 261 (Jenny Gulch Road) via Silver City Road.”
The assessment adds that “approximately 4,700 linear feet of 8-foot wide temporary overland trails may be constructed for drill site access" and that "no mining, milling, or processing is proposed as part of this project." It also notes that the "project would last approximately one year from initiation through drilling and reclamation.”
Herreman pointed to concerns surrounding wildlife in relation to the project, pointing out that bighorn sheep, elk, northern goshawk, osprey and bald eagles inhabit the area. He mentioned substantial deer and wild turkey in the area as well.
A spokesperson for F3 Gold, based in Minnesota, noted that parts of the Environmental Assessment address procedures to protect wildlife, including Section 3, which starts on page 16.
Public comments can be delivered via mail fax, hand delivery or email. People seeking instructions regarding this public comment can go to the Black Hills National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/nfs/11558/www/nepa/112923_FSPLT3_5664046.pdf.
People seeking to read the Environmental Assessment can go to https://www.fs.usda.gov/nfs/11558/www/nepa/112923_FSPLT3_5663855.pdf.