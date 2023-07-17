The Black Hills National Forest is proposing timber harvest and thinning operations on approximately 1400 acres, in the Shotgun project area on National Forest lands in the Bear Lodge Mountains and northwestern Black Hills of Wyoming.

Proposed timber harvest areas are ponderosa pine forest, consisting of scattered mature trees and many seedlings and saplings. The project area consists of three divisions: Blacktail, Lehner, and Wapiti, spread across the District.

The sequence of treatments in this system includes an optional preparatory cut to enhance conditions for seed production, an establishment cut to prepare the seed bed and create a new age class of seedlings, and a removal cut to release the established regeneration from competition with the mature trees. The second step has occurred in these stands and the third step is now proposed. To implement this step, we are proposing overstory removal, which consists of cutting and removing the seed trees.

Proposed activities are designed to comply with environmental protection requirements set forth by the Forest Plan such as:

• Restricting ground-disturbing activities near water bodies to prevent sedimentation

• Ensuring revegetation of bare soil

• Prohibiting timber harvest operations during northern goshawk nesting season within one-half mile of active nests

• Protecting habitat for endangered bat species

• Preventing damage to sensitive botanical sites

• Avoiding and protecting archeological sites

Prior to a decision on whether and how to proceed with the project, Forest Service specialists will analyze potential effects on resources such as water, wildlife, cultural resources, recreation, and timber. Required consultation with other federal, state, and tribal entities, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, and Tribal Historic Preservation Offices, will also occur prior to the decision.

Comments on the proposed project can be submitted using the project website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63908. Click on “Comment/Object on Project” on the right side of the page. Comments may also be sent to the Black Hills National Forest via U.S. Mail at: Bearlodge Ranger District, Attn: Shotgun Project, P.O. Box 680, Sundance, WY 82729.

While the Forest welcomes comments on this proposal at any time, it would be most helpful if comments are received by August 14, 2023. It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted.

Office hours, for those who wish to hand deliver their comments, are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday – Friday (except Federal holidays). Questions regarding this project can be directed to Patrick Champa, Bearlodge District Ranger, or Elizabeth Krueger, Bearlodge Ranger District resource planner, at (307) 283-1361.