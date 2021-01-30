 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public comments sought for US 16 corridor study
top story

Public comments sought for US 16 corridor study

{{featured_button_text}}
The Intersection of Catron Boulevard and Highway 16

The intersection of Catron Boulevard and Highway 16 just south of Rapid City in December 2019. The state Department of Transportation, along with Pennington County, Rapid City and the Rapid City Area MPO, will seek comments on the US 16 corridor study from Jan. 30 through Feb. 28.

 Journal file

The public will have a chance to comment on the United States 16 corridor study from Saturday to Feb. 28.

The Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Rapid City, Pennington County and the Rapid City Area MPO will hold an online public meeting to present transportation improvement scenarios for the corridor.

The study will examine US 16 from the junction with US 16A, Keystone Wye, to Cathedral Drive in Rapid City. The US 16 and US 16B/Catron Boulevard and Neck Yoke Road will be emphasized in the study. 

The final public meeting will include presentations on corridor scenarios to show potential future projects that address long-term transportation needs. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Planning engineer Steve Gramm said each section of road could have one to a number of recommendations for corridor adjustments.

A 2016 study showed growing levels of congestion at the US 16/16B/Catron Boulevard intersection would be under failing conditions based on 2045 traffic projections. Eight build alternatives were considered to address the needs and two were recommended for further analysis. They will be analyzed in the new study. The final build option is programmed for construction in 2026.

Gramm said traffic engineers grade intersections by the average delay a driver experiences. The grades can be from A through E with A being a 10-second wait at an intersection and an F being 50 seconds or more.

Public comment will help in study development recommendations and the implementation timeline. Members of the public can take a commuter survey or a tourist survey.

Presentation materials will be posted to the study website www.us16corridor.com. The public can make comments on the study on the website as well.

Those with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Since Rapid City harvests deer in the city limits, why are they not harvesting geese around town? With so many people in need, the geese would…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News