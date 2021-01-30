Public comments sought for US 16 corridor study

The public will have a chance to comment on the United States 16 corridor study from Saturday to Feb. 28.

The Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Rapid City, Pennington County and the Rapid City Area MPO will hold an online public meeting to present transportation improvement scenarios for the corridor.

The study will examine US 16 from the junction with US 16A, Keystone Wye, to Cathedral Drive in Rapid City. The US 16 and US 16B/Catron Boulevard and Neck Yoke Road will be emphasized in the study.

The final public meeting will include presentations on corridor scenarios to show potential future projects that address long-term transportation needs.

Planning engineer Steve Gramm said each section of road could have one to a number of recommendations for corridor adjustments.