Public comments sought for US 16 corridor study

The public will have a chance to comment on the United States 16 corridor study from Saturday to Feb. 28.
The Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the City of Rapid City, Pennington County and the Rapid City Area MPO will hold an online public meeting to present transportation improvement scenarios for the corridor.
The study will examine US 16 from the junction with US 16A, Keystone Wye, to Cathedral Drive in Rapid City. The US 16 and US 16B/Catron Boulevard and Neck Yoke Road will be emphasized in the study.
The final public meeting will include presentations on corridor scenarios to show potential future projects that address long-term transportation needs.
Planning engineer Steve Gramm said each section of road could have one to a number of recommendations for corridor adjustments.
A 2016 study showed growing levels of congestion at the US 16/16B/Catron Boulevard intersection would be under failing conditions based on 2045 traffic projections. Eight build alternatives were considered to address the needs and two were recommended for further analysis. They will be analyzed in the new study. The final build option is programmed for construction in 2026.
Gramm said traffic engineers grade intersections by the average delay a driver experiences. The grades can be from A through E with A being a 10-second wait at an intersection and an F being 50 seconds or more.
Public comment will help in study development recommendations and the implementation timeline. Members of the public can take a commuter survey or a tourist survey.
Presentation materials will be posted to the study website www.us16corridor.com. The public can make comments on the study on the website as well.
Those with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113.
