Public forum set to discuss need for new schools in Meade County

SUMMERSET | A public forum is set for Monday, March 14, to explore the need for more school space to accommodate an expected surge in student enrollment in the fast-growing Piedmont Valley corridor along Interstate 90 between Sturgis and Rapid City.

The forum, set for 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., opens the Meade 46-1 school board’s monthly meeting at the Stagebarn Middle School gymnasium.

The board will hear comments from residents who live within the district boundaries and those who live outside the district but whose children attend Meade 46-1 schools, said organizer Alex Radway.

Following the forum, as the school board continues its monthly agenda, the forum will reconvene in the school’s cafeteria where anyone may speak, Radway said.

“We want to give our community as many facts as possible during the first part of the meeting,” he said. “The second part, we want to get as many options as possible on the table. What’s our one-year, five-year and ten-year plan.”

“We’re going to get as many perspectives as possible, schedule another meeting, then pick a path forward,” said Radway, whose family lives in the Marble Mountain Subdivision east of Black Hawk, outside of Meade 46-1 district boundaries.

Of the family’s four children, three are school-age and attend classes through open enrollment at Piedmont Valley Elementary in Piedmont.

Radway said his initial hopes were for the district to build a new high school to accompany the middle school, which opened in 2018 on the site of the old Stagebarn Elementary School on Sturgis Road west of Interstate 90’s Exit 48 in Summerset.

“I started out advocating for a high school, but maybe that’s not the direction we need to go,” Radway said.

Currently, kindergarten through 8th-grade students from Summerset and unincorporated Piedmont and Tilford and other housing developments attend classes at Piedmont Elementary School, (K-4) with grades 5-8 at nearby Stagebarn Middle School.

The town of Summerset straddles the boundary between the Meade 46-1 district, with the nearby Black Hawk fully within the Rapid City school district.

“We’re being split as a community, with some kids going to Sturgis and others going to Rapid City. Right now, we don’t have the K-12 option for our kids. It’s K-8,” he said. “It’s kind of a mess.”

Meade 46-1 superintendent Donald Kirkegaard met with a small group of Piedmont and Summerset residents in December, when plans for a full board meeting and public forum at Stagebarn were first discussed.

Kirkegaard said the district is making improvements to classrooms at Piedmont Valley Elementary along with changes to bus schedules at both schools.

Last fall, the district completed a $1 million purchase of an additional eight acres of land just east of the new middle school with future growth in mind.

But he told the board at its December meeting that the district would not have the funding to build a new high school at Stagebarn in the next five years.

“That truly will be a board decision going forward,” Kirkegaard said. “It’s not necessarily in the works right now and the community needs to know that.”

Still, enrollment at Piedmont Valley and Stagebarn Middle School has seen steady increases over the last five years.

As of last September, The middle school is right at capacity with 454 students, while 522 students attend Piedmont Valley Elementary.

Radway said Meade County Commission representatives will present about expected growth in housing developments in the area. He also invited other city and neighboring school district officials, the governor, members of the state legislature and congressional delegation.

“We need to talk about infrastructure, schools and our kids. That’s the heart of it,” he said.

