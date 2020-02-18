Public hearing scheduled for complaint against City Council member Modrick

Rapid City Ward 1 Alderwoman Lisa Modrick will now face a March 10 public hearing for a code of conduct complaint filed against her by Darren Haar, the president of the Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors.
The Rapid City Council made the decision to move to a public hearing Tuesday following an hour and 45 minute closed-door executive session. The hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m. March 10 at Western Dakota Technical Institute.
Modrick said she had no comment on the City Council's action to move the complaint to the next phase, which could result in her removal from office.
Mayor Steve Allender said the City Council could make the decision to take no action against Modrick at the public hearing, or they could vote to reprimand/censure or remove her from office.
Any action would take a super-majority vote of the City Council, where seven of the nine sitting members would have to support the action.
Allender said there have been three other times in recent history where disciplinary action was taken against a member of City Council, but not to the extent where a City Council member may be removed from office.
"This is an uncomfortable time for all of us, certainly uncomfortable for Mrs. Modrick," Allender said. "No one wishes for this, but the state law and city law expressly give authority to the remaining council members to judge their own on matters of competence or misbehavior.
You have free articles remaining.
"The council has a duty and an obligation to take this matter into their jurisdiction and come out with some sort of resolution. This doesn't mean a single one of them are enjoying it, or looking forward to it."
The complaint against Modrick was filed Feb. 6 by attorney David Lust on behalf of Haar. In the complaint, Lust writes that Modrick and others made "many unfounded and outrageous allegations" against Haar following a Dec. 10, 2019, meeting between Haar and Modrick.
Modrick claimed Haar threatened her and her employer, Westjet Air Services, during the private meeting on Dec. 10. Westjet and Modrick also filed an FBI report related to the alleged threat.
Additionally, Modrick, her husband, Mike Modrick, and Westjet Air Services co-owners Linda and Don Rydstrom met with Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris on Jan. 6 to discuss the alleged threat.
However, unbeknownst to Modrick, Haar recorded the Dec. 10 conversation.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender listened to the audio recording and made the determination that Modrick's complaint against Haar did not "resemble the content, tone or context of the meeting" and that Modrick's allegation is "an out-right fabrication."
Lust said the recording "portrays a very friendly, civil and constructive conversation" between Modrick and Haar.
"Her lies and misrepresentation levied against a Rapid City citizen and volunteer member of the Airport Board are damaging to Mr. Haar and his reputation," Lust wrote. "Moreover, her conduct impugns the City Council, the Airport Board, and if left unchecked, will serve as a deterrent for anyone desiring to volunteer for City boards and committees."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.