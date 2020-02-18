Public hearing scheduled for complaint against City Council member Modrick

Rapid City Ward 1 Alderwoman Lisa Modrick will now face a March 10 public hearing for a code of conduct complaint filed against her by Darren Haar, the president of the Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors.

The Rapid City Council made the decision to move to a public hearing Tuesday following an hour and 45 minute closed-door executive session. The hearing will begin at 1:30 p.m. March 10 at Western Dakota Technical Institute.

Modrick said she had no comment on the City Council's action to move the complaint to the next phase, which could result in her removal from office.

Mayor Steve Allender said the City Council could make the decision to take no action against Modrick at the public hearing, or they could vote to reprimand/censure or remove her from office.

Any action would take a super-majority vote of the City Council, where seven of the nine sitting members would have to support the action.

Allender said there have been three other times in recent history where disciplinary action was taken against a member of City Council, but not to the extent where a City Council member may be removed from office.