The public is invited to comment on the East Rapid City Traffic and Corridor Analysis Study at a hearing that will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Western Dakota Tech.
The Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, the State Department of Transportation and the city of Rapid City are hosting the meeting. The traffic and corridor analysis study is now collecting data and completing analysis, alternatives development and recommendations for potential infrastructure improvements in the study area.
"Increased development has resulted in localized growth and with it comes increased traffic and issues related to congestion, safety issues and multi-model needs along these key corridors," said Kip Harrington, a long-range planner for the city.
For more information, call Harrington at 394-4120.