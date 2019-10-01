An effort to counteract a tight and expensive housing market in Hill City could get public assistance under a plan endorsed Tuesday by the Pennington County Commission.
During a regularly scheduled meeting at the county’s Administration Building in Rapid City, the five commissioners unanimously approved a resolution of support for the creation of a tax increment financing district for the project.
In a TIF district, new and higher property taxes generated by development are temporarily diverted to pay off the development’s upfront costs.
The project in Hill City is spearheaded by the Heart of the Hills Economic Development Corporation, which has a purchase agreement for an undeveloped, 6.5-acre parcel of land just east of the Chute Rooster restaurant. The development corporation hopes to divide the parcel into 34 lots, for 28 single-family homes and six twin homes.
County Commissioner Ron Rossknecht, who is a member of the development corporation, spoke in favor of the project during Tuesday’s meeting.
Rossknecht said the development corporation studied the housing situation in Hill City and could not find available homes in the $200,000 price range. He said home prices in the popular tourist-oriented town have been driven up by wealthier out-of-staters who have built or bought houses there.
“Unfortunately, Hill City’s becoming a small Aspen,” Rossknect said, referring to the resort town in Colorado.
The situation has made it difficult for teachers, young families and other low- to middle-income people to find housing, Rossknecht said.
The TIF plan endorsed Tuesday by the commission would allow a developer to obtain $1.15 million in upfront financing to build a street, install water and sewer lines, and do other preparatory work within the TIF district boundaries. A developer would then build and sell homes in the district, and the new and higher property taxes generated by those homes would be diverted long enough to pay off the $1.15 million in financing, for a period of up to 20 years.
You have free articles remaining.
The development corporation intends the homes to be priced between $175,000 and $250,000, which it defines as affordable housing. Those figures raised some eyebrows during the county commission meeting.
“That’s affordable?” said Commissioner Mark DiSanto. “Wow.”
Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said he has researched home prices in the Hill City area and said it is common for houses there to sell for more than $350,000.
“For that area, $200,000 is affordable,” LaCroix said.
After the meeting, the Journal requested data about Hill City home sales from the Pennington County Equalization Office. That data showed that the average sale price of a home within Hill City during the past two years was $210,543, and the average sale price of a home within the broader Hill City School District (including sales within Hill City itself) during the past two years was $272,383.
The Journal also conducted a phone interview with Christine VanNess, coordinator of the economic development corporation. She said the affordable housing market in Hill City is so tight that homes in the $200,000 price range are sometimes purchased within a few hours of being listed for sale. Some homes are purchased and converted to vacation rentals, she said, which exacerbates the shortage of affordable housing.
The 6.5-acre parcel selected for development is currently owned by Kip Matkins, of Rapid City, according to public records. VanNess said the property has remained undeveloped thus far because of its price, and because of the costs associated with bringing utilities to the rocky, mountainous, forested setting that makes Hill City attractive.
“In a mountain town, infrastructure is very expensive,” VanNess said.
The development corporation hopes the upfront financing made available by a TIF district will make the project more financially feasible for developers.
VanNess said the resolution approved Tuesday by the commissioners was an informal show of support. The TIF district still needs formal approval by the city of Hill City, VanNess said, and would then come back to the county commission for formal consideration.