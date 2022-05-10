 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Public input needed for housing survey

  • 0
Housing Crisis press conference

Elevate Rapid City President and CEO Tom Johnson, John T. Vucurevich CEO Alan Solano and Black Hills Area Community Foundation CEO Liz Hamburg wait for their turn to speak at the housing crisis press conference on Feb. 28.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Rapid City area residents are asked to provide input for a Rapid City area housing survey. This survey is a component of the regional housing study and needs assessment being completed through a partnership with Elevate Rapid City, Black Hills Area Community Foundation, the city of Rapid City and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

The survey is open until May 27 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rapidcityhousing

According to a news release from Elevate Rapid City, the needs assessment will help communities within the region better understand what unmet housing demand exists, how market demand will evolve and what policies and programs are viable to help improve choice in the housing market. The survey is anonymous and can be filled out in as little as 10 minutes.

The last housing study for Rapid City was completed in 2018.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 7

Your Two Cents for May 7

Your school district wanting to destroy certain books in an effort to keep you from reading them should mean one thing to RCAS high school stu…

Your Two Cents for May 5

Your Two Cents for May 5

Destroying outdated textbooks that you no longer use or wish to store can be sensible. Destroying books because they contain content with whic…

Your Two Cents for May 6

Your Two Cents for May 6

If you are going to destroy school property, including books, shouldn’t you be asking the taxpayers who paid for the property for permission?

Your Two Cents for May 10

Your Two Cents for May 10

I could not agree more with the commenter who is concerned by the Jensen husband/wife team desiring to create a family dynasty in District 33 …

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Civilians areas targeted by Russian missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News