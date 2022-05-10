Public input needed for housing survey

Rapid City area residents are asked to provide input for a Rapid City area housing survey. This survey is a component of the regional housing study and needs assessment being completed through a partnership with Elevate Rapid City, Black Hills Area Community Foundation, the city of Rapid City and the John T. Vucurevich Foundation.

According to a news release from Elevate Rapid City, the needs assessment will help communities within the region better understand what unmet housing demand exists, how market demand will evolve and what policies and programs are viable to help improve choice in the housing market. The survey is anonymous and can be filled out in as little as 10 minutes.