The City of Rapid City and Avid4 Engineering will host a public information meeting on the multi-phase Sheridan Lake Road Reconstruction Project.

The Sheridan Lake Road Reconstruction Project will include full reconstruction of Sheridan Lake Road from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard to accommodate existing and future increases in traffic. The average daily traffic has increased from approximately 4,000 vehicles per day in 1995 to 16,000 per day in 2019.

The City of Rapid City has contracted with Avid4 Engineering, Inc. to design Sheridan Lake Road reconstruction from Corral Drive to Catron Boulevard. The Rapid City Council previously approved a bid award for the utility, wall and sidewalk breakout work on the project to Mainline Contracting, Inc.

This initial project phase work will include a common utility trench for City IT and private utility companies to relocate ahead of the scheduled roadway widening project. The bid award will also include construction of a retaining wall and sidewalk on the east side of the corridor. The sidewalk will then be used as a pedestrian access route when the full widening project occurs.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Road.