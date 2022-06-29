 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks
alert top story

Public Safety names new state Wildland Fire director

  • 0

Jay Wickham is in it for the people.

The new South Dakota Wildland Fire Director said people he has been able to work with is the most rewarding aspect of his 24-year career in wildland fire.

"People that I've hired as entry level young firefighters that are now managers and I see them grow and I seem them become managers and do what they love to do and that I was part of that," he said Wednesday. "That's the most rewarding for me. Absolutely. Without a doubt. It's easy for me very quickly to say that."

Wickham officially replaced former Chief Hay Esperance, who retired June 8, on June 24. Since January 2021, Wickham served as the Chief of Operations and Deputy Director in Rapid City. He has been involved in strategic planning, budget administration, regional/national fire coordination and fire suppression.

He has previously served in dispatch and logistics, and as fire management officer in Mitchell and Custer. Before he joined state Wildland Fire, though, he was Jay Wickham, graduate of Peru State College in Nebraska who loved being outdoors. Although, he maintains his Cornhusker pride.

People are also reading…

Wickham graduated from the college and applied for a job with the United States Forest Service as a technician. He worked there from 1994 to 1998 in Rapid City.

He said he built wildlife guzzlers and did surveys for the Forest Service, as well as collateral duty fighting fire.

Then he started with the state in 1998 as a dispatch logistics manager and managed the state initial attack dispatch center in Rapid City. In 2003 Great Plains Dispatch was formed and he moved to Mitchell to establish an East River office.

After 2.5 years, Wickham became the fire management officer in Custer State Park.

Throughout his career, Wickham said he learned there's two sides to every story when there's human interaction involved in managing people. He said he's learned that he's a doer and a problem-solver, so the "whole human piece" plays into his management style.

Wickham said there's a lot going on with the transition now and plans to see the four districts. He said his job is to be a funnel for information for his staff and peers, and the best place to do that is with the incident commanders in the field.

He said his biggest recruitment at the moment, although the public may not see it, is hiring and recruitment. He said this year Wildland Fire was able to fill its seasonal positions and have 74 employees total with the seasonal workers. However, the agency is still looking at salary packages and the best way to support the firefighters and their families.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 25

Your Two Cents for June 25

The Supreme Court has finally righted a wrong in the federal sanctioning of killing babies. Now it's time for states to act. I pray God will c…

Your Two Cents for June 28

Your Two Cents for June 28

When the special legislative session to consider abortion convenes, it will be a good time to address how prepared our social safety net and w…

Your Two Cents for June 23

Your Two Cents for June 23

RINO more accurately describes someone who was a mainstream Republican 10 years ago, whose views haven’t changed.

Watch Now: Related Video

Period app safety: Call for federal data privacy legislation heightens in wake of Roe v. Wade overturn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News