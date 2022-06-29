Public Safety names new state Wildland Fire director

Jay Wickham is in it for the people.

The new South Dakota Wildland Fire Director said people he has been able to work with is the most rewarding aspect of his 24-year career in wildland fire.

"People that I've hired as entry level young firefighters that are now managers and I see them grow and I seem them become managers and do what they love to do and that I was part of that," he said Wednesday. "That's the most rewarding for me. Absolutely. Without a doubt. It's easy for me very quickly to say that."

Wickham officially replaced former Chief Hay Esperance, who retired June 8, on June 24. Since January 2021, Wickham served as the Chief of Operations and Deputy Director in Rapid City. He has been involved in strategic planning, budget administration, regional/national fire coordination and fire suppression.

He has previously served in dispatch and logistics, and as fire management officer in Mitchell and Custer. Before he joined state Wildland Fire, though, he was Jay Wickham, graduate of Peru State College in Nebraska who loved being outdoors. Although, he maintains his Cornhusker pride.

Wickham graduated from the college and applied for a job with the United States Forest Service as a technician. He worked there from 1994 to 1998 in Rapid City.

He said he built wildlife guzzlers and did surveys for the Forest Service, as well as collateral duty fighting fire.

Then he started with the state in 1998 as a dispatch logistics manager and managed the state initial attack dispatch center in Rapid City. In 2003 Great Plains Dispatch was formed and he moved to Mitchell to establish an East River office.

After 2.5 years, Wickham became the fire management officer in Custer State Park.

Throughout his career, Wickham said he learned there's two sides to every story when there's human interaction involved in managing people. He said he's learned that he's a doer and a problem-solver, so the "whole human piece" plays into his management style.

Wickham said there's a lot going on with the transition now and plans to see the four districts. He said his job is to be a funnel for information for his staff and peers, and the best place to do that is with the incident commanders in the field.

He said his biggest recruitment at the moment, although the public may not see it, is hiring and recruitment. He said this year Wildland Fire was able to fill its seasonal positions and have 74 employees total with the seasonal workers. However, the agency is still looking at salary packages and the best way to support the firefighters and their families.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.