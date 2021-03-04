Public visits set to resume at South Dakota prisons

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Visits are open to approved visitors. To become an approved visitor, the incarcerated individual must add you to their list and you must create an account on the South Dakota Department of Corrections website. More information on individual facilities can be found on the Department of Corrections website.

Visitors must pass a temperature check before they're able to go into the check-in area and must wear a face mask when entering the building. Once they get to into the building, they will be given a new mask. Two visitors will be allowed per inmate, and no children under 12 will be permitted.

Winder declined to share why children under the age of 12 can't visit their loved ones in prison.

"The most important component of reopening visiting, and keeping it open, is you," the memo states. "If visitors help keep the virus out, visiting can continue. Make smart health decisions. Follow social distancing guidelines and other recommendations. Wash your hands. Avoid crowds. Stay home if you are sick."

Visitations and many group activities at all of the state's prisons and work centers were suspended on March 12, 2020.