Public Works approves Sixth Street Corridor Study report

The draft report recommends either building a park cover or a ribbon walkway for the Sixth and Omaha streets crosswalk with two-thirds of people surveyed opting for the former.

“As traffic increases across Omaha Street, there may be a need to extend the turn lanes back through that crossing, in which case that crossing would go away,” Harrington said. “If that were to happen, we’d have no way to get people from downtown to through Memorial Park to the Civic Center other than crossing at the very busy intersections at Mount Rushmore Road and Fifth Street.”

The park cover would lower parts of Omaha Street, raise Sixth Street and extend Memorial Park to provide a “near-level crossing” for cyclists and pedestrians. The report notes there would be overlook spots on either side and the City Hall plaza would be tied to the south end of the crossing.

The ribbon walkway would be an elevated walkway over Omaha Street that would have accessible ramps and could possibly connect to the second floor of City Hall.