Public Works approves Sixth Street Corridor Study report

The Rapid City Council will see the Sixth Street Corridor Study draft report at its Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting.
Long range planner Kip Harrington presented the draft report at the Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday and said the final report will be packaged with a pedestrian crossing study and presented again in October. The committee unanimously approved the report.
"We’ll take any comments we receive on the draft report and incorporate those into the final report," Harrington said.
The Sixth Street Corridor Study report outlines a possible sidewalk, side street parking, bike lane and the Sixth and Omaha streets crosswalk changes in order to link the Performing Arts Center at Rapid City High School to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The $125,097 study was approved by the City Council 7-2 in December.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation classifies the crossing at 6th and Omaha as a temporary crosswalk. Harrington said there’s no deadline to make changes there, but the department is evaluating the area that sees over 30,000 vehicles per day.
Harrington said an additional traffic signal on the transportation system makes it difficult to coordinate when vehicles are passing through or get backed up due to the pedestrian crossing.
The draft report recommends either building a park cover or a ribbon walkway for the Sixth and Omaha streets crosswalk with two-thirds of people surveyed opting for the former.
“As traffic increases across Omaha Street, there may be a need to extend the turn lanes back through that crossing, in which case that crossing would go away,” Harrington said. “If that were to happen, we’d have no way to get people from downtown to through Memorial Park to the Civic Center other than crossing at the very busy intersections at Mount Rushmore Road and Fifth Street.”
The park cover would lower parts of Omaha Street, raise Sixth Street and extend Memorial Park to provide a “near-level crossing” for cyclists and pedestrians. The report notes there would be overlook spots on either side and the City Hall plaza would be tied to the south end of the crossing.
The ribbon walkway would be an elevated walkway over Omaha Street that would have accessible ramps and could possibly connect to the second floor of City Hall.
“Those are just a couple initial concepts that were presented,” Harrington said. “However, when we get into the engineering phase of the study, more concepts may emerge and we’ll add those as well.”
Harrington said a cost would be difficult to judge since the city doesn’t know what the final concept would look like. He said funding for the project could come from the city and federal grants.
The public can comment on the plan further at sixthstreetstudy.com.
During the meeting, the committee also approved the consent agenda, Transportation Improvement Program final report and moved an appeal from Lloyd Companies, which is building a 168-unit apartment complex, regarding a public water main to Sept. 15.
The committee also approved the Comprehensive Plan amendment, which revises some properties’ classifications in the Rapid City Future Land Use Plan.
Long range planner Kelly Brennan said the goal of the amendment is to help clean up properties to match their surrounding area.
“We’re trying to do these once or twice a year,” she said.
