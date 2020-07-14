Public Works Committee approves $568,000 engineering contract

The Rapid City Public Works Committee unanimously approved Tuesday a $568,429 engineering contract with HDR Engineering, Inc., for several projects at the city's solid waste, water and water reclamation facility.
The approval came during the consent portion of the meeting with no discussion among committee members. The contract will go to the full City Council for consideration at a Monday meeting.
According to documents from the city, the three divisions have several miscellaneous projects that are already budgeted.
Some of the projects include professional engineering services for fencing, concrete work and drainage repair across the solid waste, water and water reclamation facilities across Rapid City.
In the project plan, city staff said there are similarities between the projects for each division and it is more cost effective to design, bid and construct the projects by grouping them together.
The professional service agreement with HDR Engineering of Rapid City states the consultant will prepare three separate bid packages for each division.
If the City Council approves the contract, work would begin in September and would be completed by summer 2021.
In other business, the Public Works Committee approved beginning the bid process for three other projects for streets, sidewalks and additional infrastructure through the city.
The committee authorized bidding for a $440,000 pavement rehabilitation project on Mary Drive, Circle Drive and Helen Court in west Rapid City; a $310,000 street project on Northridge Drive, Bella Vista Court, Sharlow Drive, and Bonna Villa Drive in north Rapid City; and to advertise for bigs on $210,000 worth of miscellaneous improvement projects across the city.
