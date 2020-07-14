Public Works Committee approves $568,000 engineering contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Public Works Committee unanimously approved Tuesday a $568,429 engineering contract with HDR Engineering, Inc., for several projects at the city's solid waste, water and water reclamation facility.

The approval came during the consent portion of the meeting with no discussion among committee members. The contract will go to the full City Council for consideration at a Monday meeting.

According to documents from the city, the three divisions have several miscellaneous projects that are already budgeted.

Some of the projects include professional engineering services for fencing, concrete work and drainage repair across the solid waste, water and water reclamation facilities across Rapid City.

In the project plan, city staff said there are similarities between the projects for each division and it is more cost effective to design, bid and construct the projects by grouping them together.

The professional service agreement with HDR Engineering of Rapid City states the consultant will prepare three separate bid packages for each division.

If the City Council approves the contract, work would begin in September and would be completed by summer 2021.