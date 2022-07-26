Public Works Committee approves hook-up fees, infrastructure projects

Approximately 16 properties around Una Del Drive will be able to hook-up to Rapid City's water and sewer system at a discounted rate.

The city's Public Works Committee approved two construction fee resolutions on its consent agenda Tuesday afternoon for eight-inch sewer and water mains. Council member Jesse Ham was absent from the meeting.

The hook-ups for the first year would be $7,500, pending a Rapid City Council vote Monday night. After the first year, the hook-up cost would change to $10,000 and would be $12,000 after the second year.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said it is not required for properties to hook up to the system, but the city does want to get rid of septic systems to protect the groundwater in the area.

Tech said there have been preliminary discussions with property owners on the fee range.

The committee also approved a request to advertise for bids for the $10.2 million estimated construction cost for the city's Water Reclamation Facility aeration basin clariflocculator.

Tech said the project has been in front of the council a number of times, but this is the first major project leading up to an overhaul of the Water Reclamation Facility. He said a clariflocculator is one of the final processes in wastewater treatment.

The committee also approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with FMG Engineering for Perrine and an unnamed tributary drainage basin design plan for an amount not to exceed $42,460. It also approved authorization for the mayor and finance director to sign an easement document allowing Black Hills Energy to construct, operate and maintain, repair, alter, inspect, remove, upgrade, enhance and replace an electric power line with poles on and across portions of the Solid Waste Facility.