 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Public Works Committee approves hook-up fees, infrastructure projects

  • Updated
  • 0
Dale Tech

Public Works Director Dale Tech answers questions about Public Works Committee items during a meeting Tuesday at Rapid City Hall.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Approximately 16 properties around Una Del Drive will be able to hook-up to Rapid City's water and sewer system at a discounted rate.

The city's Public Works Committee approved two construction fee resolutions on its consent agenda Tuesday afternoon for eight-inch sewer and water mains. Council member Jesse Ham was absent from the meeting.

The hook-ups for the first year would be $7,500, pending a Rapid City Council vote Monday night. After the first year, the hook-up cost would change to $10,000 and would be $12,000 after the second year.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said it is not required for properties to hook up to the system, but the city does want to get rid of septic systems to protect the groundwater in the area.

Tech said there have been preliminary discussions with property owners on the fee range.

People are also reading…

The committee also approved a request to advertise for bids for the $10.2 million estimated construction cost for the city's Water Reclamation Facility aeration basin clariflocculator.

Tech said the project has been in front of the council a number of times, but this is the first major project leading up to an overhaul of the Water Reclamation Facility. He said a clariflocculator is one of the final processes in wastewater treatment.

The committee also approved an amendment to the professional services agreement with FMG Engineering for Perrine and an unnamed tributary drainage basin design plan for an amount not to exceed $42,460. It also approved authorization for the mayor and finance director to sign an easement document allowing Black Hills Energy to construct, operate and maintain, repair, alter, inspect, remove, upgrade, enhance and replace an electric power line with poles on and across portions of the Solid Waste Facility.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 20

Your Two Cents for July 20

When housing prices start to decline, which we know they will based on past experience, will my property tax decline? Probably not. Rapid City…

Your Two Cents for July 21

Your Two Cents for July 21

Does anyone else wonder where Governor Noem comes up with the claim in her campaign ad that South Dakota has the best economy in the country? …

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever wonder how birds sleep mid-flight during long journeys?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News