Public Works Committee approves spending $700,000 for solid waste master plan

Rapid City's Public Works Committee unanimously approved Tuesday a nearly $700,000 master plan study for the city's solid waste division.
The $698,680 contract for the study head to the full City Council for consideration Monday. If approved, the cost will be taken from the Solid Waste Division's capital improvement fund, which is paid for by utility rates and fees. It is separate from the city's general capital improvement fund.
Assistant Public Works Director Dale Coon said the goal of the master plan is to build a foundation for Solid Waste Division planning over the next 20 years, something that has not been recently done for the landfill, Material Recovery Facility/Co-compost facility or trash collection.
"This is our initial step to bring us more in line with our other utilities (water and sewer) to develop both short- and long-term plans. We're building the foundation that we need to build for the future," Coon said.
The master plan will assist the city is looking at where the solid waste facilities are at currently and where they need to be in the future, he said.
The landfill began operations at its location on Highway 79 in the mid-1960s. The Material Recovery Facility was built in 1996 and the Co-Compost Facility began operations in 2003.
Coon said many of the pieces of equipment and technology used at these facilities are showing their age and are not able to continue operations as the population grows in the service area.
"The Solid Waste Division service area is from Newell to the north, Hot Springs to the south, Pine Ridge and Badlands National Park to the east and Deadwood to the west," Coon said. "We have to look at landfill operations to make sure it is sustainable and most of the machinery, components and systems at the Material Recovery Facility are original equipment. The majority of these items are obsolete and are at the end of their useful life.
"At the Co-Compost Facility, all the equipment is also original. The Co-Compost operational environment is corrosive and has a detrimental impact on equipment, buildings and systems similar to the Water Reclamation Facility. Therefore, much of the machinery, components and systems in the Co-Compost Facility are at or near then end of their useful life."
If the City Council approves the agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering of Sioux Falls, the company would provide project management and communications, cost of service analysis and planning, studies on landfill services, a study on the Material Recovery Facility/Co-compost Facility, solid waste collection services, a business strategy and implementation plan, and producing a master plan report to the city.
The pending contract would begin June 22 and the final master plan report would be submitted by May 31, 2021. The master plan would be in effect for at least five years, and will provide a 20-year vision for the city.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
