Public Works Committee approves spending $700,000 for solid waste master plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City's Public Works Committee unanimously approved Tuesday a nearly $700,000 master plan study for the city's solid waste division.

The $698,680 contract for the study head to the full City Council for consideration Monday. If approved, the cost will be taken from the Solid Waste Division's capital improvement fund, which is paid for by utility rates and fees. It is separate from the city's general capital improvement fund.

Assistant Public Works Director Dale Coon said the goal of the master plan is to build a foundation for Solid Waste Division planning over the next 20 years, something that has not been recently done for the landfill, Material Recovery Facility/Co-compost facility or trash collection.

"This is our initial step to bring us more in line with our other utilities (water and sewer) to develop both short- and long-term plans. We're building the foundation that we need to build for the future," Coon said.

The master plan will assist the city is looking at where the solid waste facilities are at currently and where they need to be in the future, he said.

The landfill began operations at its location on Highway 79 in the mid-1960s. The Material Recovery Facility was built in 1996 and the Co-Compost Facility began operations in 2003.