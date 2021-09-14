Public Works Committee sees sparks over road repairs

Public Works Director Dale Tech said Fifth Street is an arterial road that sees an excess of 10,000 vehicles a day and it’s important to keep the road maintained. He said it’s been more than 15 years since anything has been done on that portion of road.

“We have to spend money to keep our good roads good, that is the biggest bang for our buck in the city, especially on arterial roadways,” Tech said.

He said there’s a number of broken panels in the area.

Tech said the city is fiscally constrained when it comes to roadways. He said at the current rate of funding, it would be 193 years before they got to every road in Rapid City, “so we have choices to make.”

After the meeting, Tech said this is standard practice for any community to do. He said the $440,000 is a good investment on the road. He said if they needed to reconstruct the road, it could be in the $6-$10 million range.