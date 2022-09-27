Public Works Committee sends all items to city council

The Rapid City Council Public Works Committee approved all items on its agenda Tuesday and may have a new agreement on its way for the next meeting.

Council member Jesse Ham made a motion to cover $11,000 in engineering costs for a property owner who will pay $75,000 for the construction of a public water main in front of her two properties on Creek Drive, according to an agreement approved Tuesday.

The motion was taken off the table and a separate agreement may be forthcoming at a future meeting at the recommendation of Public Works Director Dale Tech.

The agreement approved Tuesday that will appear on the Oct. 3 Rapid City Council agenda would authorize the mayor and finance director to sign the agreement between the city and Creek Drive LLC for the construction of the public water main and for oversize water main cost reimbursement not to exceed $115,000.

Tech said the agreement is a portion of a city project to extend the water main on Creek Drive to a water main on Saint Patrick Street. According to the agenda item, the agreement details a cost-share, warranty provisions and acceptance of a 12-inch water main that will provide public water to 1808 and 1812 Creek Drive. The agreement is also for the oversize cost reimbursement for the water main improvements requested by the city to construct about 126 feet of additional 12-inch water main to provide water system looping to the area.

Tech said the property owner is only required to have an 8-inch main, but a 12-inch would allow for the redundancy in the city's water system.

During the meeting, the committee also approved an authorization for the mayor and finance director to sign the South Dakota Department of Transportation Bridge Improvement Grant Agreement for preliminary engineering - state administration for the Tomahawk Drive bridge replacement project.

Tech said the city would pay up to 20% of the project while the state will be responsible for 80% of eligible project costs, not to exceed $68,400.