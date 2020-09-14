Public Works Committee to consider development appeals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

City staff is recommending that the Public Works Committee deny three engineering items on Tuesday's agenda.

The first item is an appeal by Lloyd Companies of a stipulation to extend a public water main as part of an exception request approval.

Lloyd Companies is developing the 168-unit The Vue at Catron apartment complex. The company originally submitted an exception request to waive the requirement to not extend the water main across the full frontage of the property Aug. 13.

The Public Works Committee approved it with a stipulation that the 8-inch water main would be constructed in an existing 38-foot wide access and utility easement to the south property line of Tract 3. This would use about 500 feet of water line and would not be along the entire frontage of property.

Project executive Bob Heibult emailed the city noting the appeal, and said he was “somewhat confused” by the stipulation since it appeared to be the entire frontage.

If the committee denied the initial exception, the company would need about 1,300 feet of water main. The item was on the Sept. 1 agenda but moved to Tuesday’s.