Public Works Committee to consider development appeals

City staff is recommending that the Public Works Committee deny three engineering items on Tuesday's agenda.
The first item is an appeal by Lloyd Companies of a stipulation to extend a public water main as part of an exception request approval.
Lloyd Companies is developing the 168-unit The Vue at Catron apartment complex. The company originally submitted an exception request to waive the requirement to not extend the water main across the full frontage of the property Aug. 13.
The Public Works Committee approved it with a stipulation that the 8-inch water main would be constructed in an existing 38-foot wide access and utility easement to the south property line of Tract 3. This would use about 500 feet of water line and would not be along the entire frontage of property.
Project executive Bob Heibult emailed the city noting the appeal, and said he was “somewhat confused” by the stipulation since it appeared to be the entire frontage.
If the committee denied the initial exception, the company would need about 1,300 feet of water main. The item was on the Sept. 1 agenda but moved to Tuesday’s.
Staff also recommends denying KTM Design Solutions, Inc.’s appeal. Public Works originally denied an exception request that would allow dead-end water mains longer than 600 feet but less than 1,200 feet in Neel Street and Degeest Drive.
According to the agenda item, no further development could take place until a new pressure zone is constructed, and the water mains would be about 850 feet.
The third denial recommendation is a request from Renner Associates, LLC, for an exception to allow more than 40 dwelling units with one point of access from Bradsky Road. According to the Infrastructure Design Criteria Manual, multiple access points are required for more than 40 units.
