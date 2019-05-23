Rapid City's Public Works Department will have equipment on display, information booths and city staff available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Main Street Square as part of Public Works Week.
"Public Works Week is a great opportunity to showcase the people and the vehicles that are at work every day in our city," Dale Tech, city Public Works director, said in a press release. "The city's Public Works Department is responsible for maintaining the public infrastructure, which includes the roads, streets and bridges in our community. They sweep our streets, fill the potholes and clear the snow.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the various displays, a city street sweeper, sanding truck and mini excavator will be at Main Street Square. Staff will be available to visit with the public, showcase tools they use to maintain the city's service systems and provide recycling information and activities.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 394-4165.