Public Works proposes spending $4 million for a 100-year infrastructure plan for Rapid City
Public Works proposes spending $4 million for a 100-year infrastructure plan for Rapid City

Dale Tech (copy)

Public Works Director Dale Tech discusses department items during a city council working session in April. Tech proposed using $4 million of $20 million in surplus funds as seed money for a 100-year infrastructure plan.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

Rapid City is gearing up for the next century of growth and development, according to its Public Works director.

“The issue we have is we’re getting so big, we’re getting stuff on the outside where there’s not always availability of ... a good roadway to handle increased traffic, water, sanitary sewer and storm water facilities,” Dale Tech said.

He said he refers to the roadway, water and sanitary sewer and storm water facilities as the four-legged stool of infrastructure.

That’s why Tech is proposing using $4 million of $20 million in surplus funds as seed money to develop that infrastructure.

He said the department expects to have a utilities system plan near the end of this year, which will help guide the city.

“Let’s try to not play catch up all the time, let’s try to get out in front of it,” Tech said. “If we do a project one year over here, maybe next year we can do a project over here, and try to grow more organically as we did back in the early days.”

As it is now, if developers want to build in areas where there aren’t roads or utilities already laid out, they are responsible for installing them to some degree.

“We need to take a hard look at first of all, what is a reasonable location to start from as far as infrastructure is concerned and then build on that,” he said.

Tech said moving forward with this plan would allow the city to stop retrofitting its infrastructure, like expanding lanes of a roadway or changing the size of pipes in the ground to fit the number of users.

During the city council meeting where other departments also made pitches for the surplus funds, Tech also proposed using $1.5 million of the $20 million to refund the expense of water membranes at the Jackson Springs water treatment facility. He said it would also help stabilize water rates for consumers.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

