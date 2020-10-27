Public Works sends final Sixth Street Study report to council

The Public Works committee unanimously approved the Sixth Street Study final report during its Tuesday meeting with council Oresident Laura Armstrong attending virtually. Council members were also separated by plastic barriers and each wore a mask during the meeting except for John Roberts.
The final report is a combination of the Sixth and Omaha pedestrian crossing feasibility study and the corridor study, which were presented earlier this year. The current crossing has been deemed temporary by the state Department of Transportation.
City long-range planner Kip Harrington said in September that there’s no deadline to make changes at the crossing, but the department is evaluating the area that sees over 30,000 vehicles per day. He said Tuesday as traffic continues to grow at Fifth and Omaha Streets, the city may later be required to make improvements at the intersection. This could possibly back up traffic through Sixth and Omaha.
“When that happens, the Sixth and Omaha intersection pedestrian crossing would have to be removed at the city’s expense,” he said. “The only potential crossings then to get traffic between downtown, Memorial Park and the Civic Center would be at the very busy intersections of Fifth Street and Mount Rushmore Road.”
Support Local Journalism
Harrington said if that happened, there could be a lot of conflicts and safety issues.
He said about two-thirds of people who responded to the city’s survey on a park cover or ribbon walkway to link Sixth Street and Founder’s Park voted for the park cover.
The park cover would lower Omaha Street and slightly raise Sixth Street. Harrington said he’s not sure how much each would be lowered or raised.
According to the Final Report, four RapidRide transit patterns use the Sixth and Omaha Streets intersection to access and leave the transit center. The park cover would reroute these bus patterns, but an analysis showed three of the routes would not be significantly impacted. The Lincoln North route schedule, though, would result in new schedule brochures and bus stop signage.
Harrington said next steps include engineering feasibility at Sixth and Omaha Streets for drainage, accessibility, vehicle circulation and crossing design alternatives.
He said he’s not sure on a timeline since it depends on funding.
The committee approved all items on the agenda, and combined items 14-17 for a block vote. The items were introductions and first readings of ordinances revising and clarifying sections of municipal code for Solid Waste Charges in the Utility Rate Relief Program, Public Utilities and Services, the City’s Water Service System and the Sewer Service System.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.