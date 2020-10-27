Public Works sends final Sixth Street Study report to council

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harrington said if that happened, there could be a lot of conflicts and safety issues.

He said about two-thirds of people who responded to the city’s survey on a park cover or ribbon walkway to link Sixth Street and Founder’s Park voted for the park cover.

The park cover would lower Omaha Street and slightly raise Sixth Street. Harrington said he’s not sure how much each would be lowered or raised.

According to the Final Report, four RapidRide transit patterns use the Sixth and Omaha Streets intersection to access and leave the transit center. The park cover would reroute these bus patterns, but an analysis showed three of the routes would not be significantly impacted. The Lincoln North route schedule, though, would result in new schedule brochures and bus stop signage.

Harrington said next steps include engineering feasibility at Sixth and Omaha Streets for drainage, accessibility, vehicle circulation and crossing design alternatives.

He said he’s not sure on a timeline since it depends on funding.

The committee approved all items on the agenda, and combined items 14-17 for a block vote. The items were introductions and first readings of ordinances revising and clarifying sections of municipal code for Solid Waste Charges in the Utility Rate Relief Program, Public Utilities and Services, the City’s Water Service System and the Sewer Service System.

