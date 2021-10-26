 Skip to main content
Public Works votes to recommend city lease three trucks for 18 months for $399,000

Public Works Committee meeting (copy)

Council members Bill Evans, Greg Strommen, John Roberts and Pat Jones before the Public Works Committee meeting on Sept. 14.

 Siandhara Bonnet Journal staff

Three new trucks may join the city's Public Works fleet after an approval recommendation Tuesday from the Public Works Committee.

The five-member committee approved leasing two roll-off trucks and a side-load refuse truck for 18 months from Big Truck Rental for $399,000.

The city would make 18 payments of $21,700 and spend another $8,400 in transportation costs. Public Works Director Dale Tech said there would be an opportunity to extend the lease if needed.

Tech said typically the department would look into buying the equipment, but it would take about nine months to get the trucks into the fleet whereas the lease would be faster.

"Normally, we would purchase the equipment, but we've got to get some redundancy in our fleet," he said. 

The trucks, if the full council approves the lease at Monday night's council meeting, would be used for solid waste and yard waste collection.

The committee also approved the authorization for the mayor and finance director to sign an amendment for Perkins and Will to increase the architect compensation for the Summit Arena expansion for $209,040.

Tech said the fees listed on the contract are part of the original negotiated contract, so there's no increase from three years ago.

The amendment addresses the Summit Arena exterior signage details and the reimbursable fee deduction.

The committee also approved a request from KTM Design Solutions for a single point of access for more than 40 dwelling units along Cloud Peak Drive. There would be 48 units with a single access point.

A representative from the fire department said the department knows that in the near future the project would have a second access. He said they also use residential fire sprinkler protection, which reduce the need for a multi-engine response.

The committee also approved a covenant agreement between the city and DEVCOR for a connection to the city water system. Council member John Roberts abstained and it was approved 4-0.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

