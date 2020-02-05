PUC approves $100 million solar project on Pine Ridge Reservation

Lookout Solar Park, which can be traced to a company called Wircon GmbH in Germany, will lease the land from the Rapp family, members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. The BIA holds the land in trust.

Lynn Rapp, who spoke for the family at a previous PUC meeting, said the lease agreement is the first of its kind for the BIA.

The facility will be within the reservation on the western edge of Oglala Lakota County, about 20 miles east of Buffalo Gap. About 500,000 solar panels would be arranged across 250 acres. There will also be an energy storage facility, access roads, underground 34.5 kV electrical collector lines, an underground fiber-optic cable, a collection substation, an operations and maintenance facility and temporary construction areas.

The park would connect to high-voltage transmission lines owned by Western Area Power Administration near Cottonwood Cutoff. A buyer for the power has not been announced.