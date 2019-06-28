Rapid City officials and the leadership of the OneHeart campus completed the purchase and lease Friday of the property that will be the future home of OneHeart: A Place for Hope & Healing.
“OneHeart has been such a long time coming, and we are thrilled it is actually happening," said OneHeart Executive Director Charity Doyle in a news release. "We’re one step closer to making Rapid City the most caring community of its size in the nation.”
Since planning began in earnest in June 2017, Rapid City Collective Impact selected a Kansas City Street site as the ideal place for the transformation campus, worked with provider partners to start developing policies and procedures, and secured $16 million in funding to complete the property acquisition and needed renovations, including $5 million from the city of Rapid City.
A resolution approved by the Rapid City Council earlier this month authorized the city to purchase the property and then immediately execute a lease agreement with the OneHeart organization.
The campus will encompass the majority of the former downtown National American University properties from the 100 to 300 blocks of Kansas City Street. It will lie just to the east of Pennington County’s Care Campus and across the street from the county’s administration complex.
OneHeart will serve those who are motivated to move out of poverty and into a better quality of life. It will offer transitional housing for program clients and a center where multiple human services agencies can provide a variety of support services in one place — services such as mental health counseling, life skills, job training, child care and an urgent care.
OneHeart will honor the existing leases in the residential towers and office spaces. After those leases expire, construction is slated to begin next year to transform the former college campus into the future OneHeart campus.